14:05 | 29.09.2020

HomeServe Announces Winners of “Caring For Community” Grant Program Focused on Coronavirus Relief

HomeServe USA, a leading provider of home repair solutions, announced the latest winners of its HomeServe Cares Foundation “Caring for Community” grant program. The initiative awards grants to non-profits and municipalities to support community-based programs. The latest round of grants, the fifth since the program launched in April 2019, focused on projects helping to alleviate challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing that COVID-19 has impacted the economic wellbeing of people and communities across the country, HomeServe asked for applications that would benefit food banks and food service agencies that support K-12 students, community center based food programs, or shelters to replentish personal protective equipment (PPE) and food supplies. The Foundation received over 80 applications from 33 states and has selected five winners:

The Thomas Promise Foundation (Zephyrhills, FL) to support the food bank’s “Backpacks for Hunger” program, which helps children living in food insecure homes get the nourishment they need on weekends when most conventional food assistance is unavailable.

The Northwest Assistance Ministries (Houston, TX) to purchase food for the organization’s Joanne Watford Nutrition Center, which typically feeds 16,000 people a year. Since the pandemic began, NAM has seen a 40% increase in the number of families needing assistance.

Eayikes (Los Angeles, CA) to purchase food, supplies and packaging for its “Home-y Made Meals” program through which brownbag meals are prepared by volunteers for distribution to the community’s homeless population.

The Us for Warriors Foundation (San Diego, CA) to purchase food, packaging supplies and PPE for volunteers who support the Foundation’s programs that provide assistance to current and former members of the military and their families who are in need.

The Chapman Partnership (Miami, FL) to install plexiglass safety partitions, remodeled security entrances and a “families with children only” entrance at the group’s centers that serve the homeless. “Selecting winners for this round of grants was particularly challenging. So many communities across the country are struggling with unique hardships caused by the pandemic,” explained Tom Rusin, Global CEO of HomeServe Membership. “We expanded the number of winners so that the HomeServe Cares Foundation can have the greatest impact possible. We’re confident that these five grant winners will assist those most deeply affected by the pandemic while embodying our ‘caring for community’ mission.” Since launching the Caring for Community grant program in April 2019, the HomeServe Cares Foundation has awarded 15 grants to organizations across the U.S. Details about the HomeServe Cares Foundation and the Foundation’s FY20 Annual Report are available on www.HomeServeCaresFoundation.com. Also, click here for a new interactive map with details of over 200 HomeServe Cares repair jobs completed with a combined value of more than $650,000.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.4 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names, and through locally branded HVAC companies located in major metro areas. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service. As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through nearly 1,000 leading municipal and utility partners. HomeServe has teamed up with executive producer, host, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, to work together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Great Place To Work certified winner and recipient of thirty 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe’s affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

