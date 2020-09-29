|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:05 | 29.09.2020
HomeServe Announces Winners of “Caring For Community” Grant Program Focused on Coronavirus Relief
HomeServe USA, a leading provider of home repair solutions, announced the latest winners of its HomeServe Cares Foundation “Caring for Community” grant program. The initiative awards grants to non-profits and municipalities to support community-based programs. The latest round of grants, the fifth since the program launched in April 2019, focused on projects helping to alleviate challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recognizing that COVID-19 has impacted the economic wellbeing of people and communities across the country, HomeServe asked for applications that would benefit food banks and food service agencies that support K-12 students, community center based food programs, or shelters to replentish personal protective equipment (PPE) and food supplies. The Foundation received over 80 applications from 33 states and has selected five winners:
“Selecting winners for this round of grants was particularly challenging. So many communities across the country are struggling with unique hardships caused by the pandemic,” explained Tom Rusin, Global CEO of HomeServe Membership. “We expanded the number of winners so that the HomeServe Cares Foundation can have the greatest impact possible. We’re confident that these five grant winners will assist those most deeply affected by the pandemic while embodying our ‘caring for community’ mission.”
Since launching the Caring for Community grant program in April 2019, the HomeServe Cares Foundation has awarded 15 grants to organizations across the U.S. Details about the HomeServe Cares Foundation and the Foundation’s FY20 Annual Report are available on www.HomeServeCaresFoundation.com. Also, click here for a new interactive map with details of over 200 HomeServe Cares repair jobs completed with a combined value of more than $650,000.
Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.
As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through nearly 1,000 leading municipal and utility partners.
HomeServe has teamed up with executive producer, host, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, to work together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Great Place To Work certified winner and recipient of thirty 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe’s affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer