22:45 | 09.03.2020
Horizon Global Announces New Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2019 Results Conference Call
Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) announced today that it will host a conference call regarding the Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be hosted by Horizon Global President and Chief Executive Officer Terry Gohl. Participants on the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (866) 652-5200 and from outside the U.S. at (412) 317-6060. Please use the conference identification number 10139596.
The fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results and supplemental materials, including a presentation in PDF format, will be distributed before the market opens on March 16, 2020, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.horizonglobal.com prior to the start of the call.
The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the Horizon Global website. Shareholders, media representatives and others may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website.
A replay of the call will be available on Horizon Global’s website or by phone by dialing (877) 344-7529 and from outside the U.S. at (412) 317-0088. Please use the conference identification number 10139596. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through March 30, 2020.
For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com.
