23:20 | 04.03.2020

Horizon Global Board of Directors Appoints Debra S. Oler as Director

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), the world’s leading manufacturer of branded towing and trailering equipment, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors increased the size of the Board from eight to nine directors, and appointed Debra S. Oler as a Director, effective immediately. Ms. Oler was also appointed to the Board’s Compensation Committee and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. John C. Kennedy, Chair of Horizon Global’s Board of Directors, stated, “We are pleased to announce Deb’s appointment to the Board. Deb is a proven leader with substantial commercial experience, including, notably, in the aftermarket and e-commerce sales channels. We look forward to Deb’s immediate contributions to the Board.” Ms. Oler served as senior vice president/president, North American sales and service for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (“Grainger”), a leading global supplier of maintenance, repair and operating supplies for businesses and institutions, from 2014 until her retirement at the end of 2019. Ms. Oler joined Grainger in 2002 and held several roles with increasing responsibility from 2002 to 2014. Ms. Oler currently serves on the board of directors of Pool Corporation, a position she has held since October 30, 2018.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company’s commitment to market leadership, innovation and operational excellence. The Company’s mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver best-in-class products for our customers, engage our employees and create value for our shareholders. Horizon Global is home to some of the world’s most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including: BULLDOG, Draw-Tite, Fulton, Reese, Tekonsha, and Westfalia. Horizon Global has approximately 3,600 employees. For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com.

