ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 09.10.2020
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Diggers and Dealers Investor Presentation October 2020

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) has today released a presentation which will be provided to investors at the Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum in Kalgoorlie from 12 – 14 October 2020.

Horizon will be hosting a booth at the event and conducting daily investor tours to the Boorara gold operation and its current drilling sites, with four drill rigs currently operating across the project area.

A pre-recorded version of the presentation by Horizon Managing Director Jon Price is available in the investors section of the Horizon website.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/51IL94BX

About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia’s richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE’s, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

Contact:
Jon Price
Managing Director
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au

Michael Vaughan
Media Relations – Fivemark Partners
T: +61 422 602 720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

Source:
Horizon Minerals Limited

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:42 Uhr | 08.10.2020
Nach Corona-Ausbruch im ...

23:41 Uhr | 08.10.2020
Compugroup weiter auf der Suche ...

23:04 Uhr | 08.10.2020
WDH/ROUNDUP: RBB will 2021 rund ...

22:54 Uhr | 08.10.2020
Waymo öffnet Robotaxi-Dienst ohne ...

22:52 Uhr | 08.10.2020
IPO: Ladesäulenanbieter Compleo ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer