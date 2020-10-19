0:00 | 20.10.2020



Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2020



Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the September 2020 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is a gold production, development and exploration company with a key focus in the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia and has a joint venture in place covering the world class 1.8Bt Richmond oxide vanadium project in North Queensland.

Primary activities during the Quarter included trial mining and toll milling at Boorara, commencement of a 70,000m reserve conversion, resource growth and new discovery drilling program, resource modelling and mine optimisation studies as part of the consolidated Feasibility Study, review of the Richmond vanadium PFS, review of further regional consolidation, joint venture and divestment opportunities and successful completion of a $16.1 million Placement.

About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia’s richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE’s, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

