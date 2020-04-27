23:00 | 27.04.2020

Household Insecticide Market 2019-2023 | Increased Mosquito-Borne Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the household insecticide market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.1 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005545/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Insecticide Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on Covid-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, FMC Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. are some of the major market participants. The increased mosquito-borne diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Increased mosquito-borne diseases have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Household Insecticide Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Household Insecticide Market is segmented as below: Product Sprays Vaporizers Mosquito Coils Baits Others Distribution channel Offline Distribution Channel Online Distribution Channel Geographic Landscape North America APAC Europe South America MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31814Household Insecticide Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our household insecticide market report covers the following areas: Household Insecticide Market size Household Insecticide Market trends Household Insecticide Market industry analysis This study identifies increasing demand for natural and organic repellants as one of the prime reasons driving the household insecticide market growth during the next few years.

Household Insecticide Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the household insecticide market, including some of the vendors such as Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, FMC Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the household insecticide market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformHousehold Insecticide Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023 Detailed information on factors that will assist household insecticide market growth during the next five years Estimation of the household insecticide market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the household insecticide market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household insecticide market vendors

Table Of Contents:Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product Market segments Comparison by Product placement Sprays – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Vaporizers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Mosquito coils – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Baits – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments Comparison by Distribution channel placement Offline distribution channel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Online distribution channel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – Supply led growth Volume driver – External factors Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets Price driver – Inflation Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Dabur India Ltd. Enesis Group FMC Corp. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

