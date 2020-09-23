|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:22 | 23.09.2020
HSBC Global Asset Management & Pollination Launch Partnership to Create World’s Largest Natural Capital Manager
HSBC Global Asset Management Limited and Pollination Group Holdings Limited, the specialist climate change advisory and investment firm, announced that they have entered into a joint venture agreement to establish HSBC Pollination Climate Asset Management – subject to regulatory approval. The partnership will aim to create the world’s largest natural capital manager and is the first large-scale venture to mainstream natural capital as an asset class. Industry veteran, Christof Kutscher, will be named Executive Chairman of the joint venture.
HSBC Global Asset Management and Pollination will both provide resources to the planned joint venture and it will operate independently. Through the creation of private investment opportunities HSBC Pollination Climate Asset Management aims to offer investors a wide exposure to global natural capital themes in both emerging and developed markets. The partnership will also provide stewardship and evaluation of the investments, enabling investors to quantitatively measure impact.
The proposed group of strategies will aim to attract capital from institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and insurers into natural capital investments. The first strategy, which aims to launch mid next year, will look to raise up to USD1 billion followed by a carbon credit strategy at up to USD2 billion. HSBC intends to become a cornerstone investor in the first strategy. The strategies will invest in a diverse range of projects that will preserve, protect and enhance nature over the long-term.
Sustainable investment in natural capital provides exposure to projects focused on nature including sustainable forestry, regenerative and sustainable agriculture, water supply, blue carbon (carbon captured by oceans and coastal ecosystems), nature based bio-fuels, or nature based projects that generate returns from reducing greenhouse emissions.
Sustainable investing represents a growing need and has demonstrated continued growth in recent years, with capital invested in sustainable infrastructure projects increasing by about 3 times (from 2010 to 2018) to ca. USD31tn globally.1 This announcement follows soon after HSBC Global Asset Management announcing its private investor close for its emerging market HSBC Real Economy Green Investment Opportunity GEM Bond Fund in partnership with the IFC, part of the World Bank.
[1] – Global Sustainable Investment Alliance – ‘2018 Global Sustainable Investment Review”
