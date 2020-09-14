22:21 | 14.09.2020

HSBC Launches Thought Leadership Webinar Series During Climate Week NYC

HSBC today announced its participation in Climate Week NYC through a series of webinars that will convene its thought leaders and industry experts to advance critical conversations about climate change, the global transition to a low-carbon economy, and the role the finance industry must assume to support forward progress.

Climate Week NYC, hosted in association with the United Nations and the City of New York, is one of the largest international summits focused on climate change. From September 21-27, events will be hosted from more than 20 countries including China, India, Ecuador, United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil and Denmark. “As leaders in the industry, we must work together to put the global economy on a more sustainable and inclusive path,” said Daniel Klier, HSBC Global Head of Sustainable Finance. “Financing and investing are powerful catalysts in accelerating change and building a better future. Without ongoing discussions, our communities, our prosperity and our environment are at risk. HSBC is committed to providing our expertise and experiences, along with that of our clients and partners, to further elevate the public awareness and conversation, and to meaningfully advance the transition.” Earlier this month, HSBC was recognized as the world’s best bank for sustainable finance by Euromoney, which noted that “across every sector and region HSBC stands out for its commitment to developing partnerships and products that will bring finance at scale to create a more sustainable and resilient planet.” In keeping with this recognition, the bank will host three virtual events aimed at furthering the discussions around this year’s Climate Week NYC focus – rebuilding after COVID-19 and lessons to be learned in the pursuit of a net-zero future. To register for the events, please see the links below:

Monday, Sept 21, 11:00am EDT:Innovations in Sustainable Finance in the COVID Era

While COVID-19 has led to unprecedented challenges for companies and individuals worldwide, it has also presented some opportunities for firms with a strong ESG focus. Join us as we will share how some companies with strong environmental focuses have outperformed during the pandemic and hear from leading companies such as MetLife, International Finance Corporation, and Energy Transitions Commission on their innovative finance solutions.

Wednesday, Sept 23, 11:00am EDT:Investing in Nature Based and Technological Climate Solutions

Nature-based solutions, defined as actions to protect, sustainably manage, and restore nature to tackle socio-environmental challenges, can provide more than a third of the climate mitigation needed to meet carbon emission goals set in the Paris Agreement. In this informative webinar, you will hear from industry champions, such as the World Resources Institute, Pollination Group, and Carbon Engineering on their commitments to protect the world’s biodiversity and technology projects that remove carbon dioxide.

Friday, Sept 25, 10:00am EDT: Financing a Just Transition: How Low-Carbon Energy Financing Can Support a Just Transition in Cities

The transition to a low-carbon economy will not only affect economies and businesses but will have far-reaching impact on communities and workers. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of social equity and economic stability and enhanced the need for building resilience and collective action to deal with systemic risks and inequalities, including climate change. Hear from the New York City Energy Efficiency Corporation and HSBC on our perspectives of green banks and energy efficiency projects in low and moderate income communities, the role of sustainable finance, and how to address social inequity. HSBC experts who will be participating in the Webinars or who will be available for media interviews include: Daniel Klier, Group General Manager and Global Head of Sustainable Finance, HSBC Nicolas Morea, Global CEO, HSBC Global Asset Management Melissa McDonald, Global Head of Responsible Investment, HSBC Global Asset Management Christian Deseglise, Global Head of Sustainable Finance and Investment, HSBC Global Banking and Markets Ashim Paun, Co-head, ESG Research, HSBC Global Research Zoë Knight, Managing Director and Group Head of the HSBC Centre of Sustainable Finance Gray Schweitzer, Head of US Financial Institutions Group, Debt Capital Markets, HSBC Global Banking and Markets Kelly Fisher, Head of Corporate Sustainability, HSBC Bank USA

