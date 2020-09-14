|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:21 | 14.09.2020
HSBC Launches Thought Leadership Webinar Series During Climate Week NYC
HSBC today announced its participation in Climate Week NYC through a series of webinars that will convene its thought leaders and industry experts to advance critical conversations about climate change, the global transition to a low-carbon economy, and the role the finance industry must assume to support forward progress.
“As leaders in the industry, we must work together to put the global economy on a more sustainable and inclusive path,” said Daniel Klier, HSBC Global Head of Sustainable Finance. “Financing and investing are powerful catalysts in accelerating change and building a better future. Without ongoing discussions, our communities, our prosperity and our environment are at risk. HSBC is committed to providing our expertise and experiences, along with that of our clients and partners, to further elevate the public awareness and conversation, and to meaningfully advance the transition.”
Earlier this month, HSBC was recognized as the world’s best bank for sustainable finance by Euromoney, which noted that “across every sector and region HSBC stands out for its commitment to developing partnerships and products that will bring finance at scale to create a more sustainable and resilient planet.”
In keeping with this recognition, the bank will host three virtual events aimed at furthering the discussions around this year’s Climate Week NYC focus – rebuilding after COVID-19 and lessons to be learned in the pursuit of a net-zero future. To register for the events, please see the links below:
HSBC experts who will be participating in the Webinars or who will be available for media interviews include:
Daniel Klier, Group General Manager and Global Head of Sustainable Finance, HSBC
Nicolas Morea, Global CEO, HSBC Global Asset Management
Melissa McDonald, Global Head of Responsible Investment, HSBC Global Asset Management
Christian Deseglise, Global Head of Sustainable Finance and Investment, HSBC Global Banking and Markets
Ashim Paun, Co-head, ESG Research, HSBC Global Research
Zoë Knight, Managing Director and Group Head of the HSBC Centre of Sustainable Finance
Gray Schweitzer, Head of US Financial Institutions Group, Debt Capital Markets, HSBC Global Banking and Markets
Kelly Fisher, Head of Corporate Sustainability, HSBC Bank USA
