3:20 | 21.10.2020

Huawei Provides 85 MW of Solar Inverters to Green Line Energy A.E.

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei, a leading global ICT and digital energy solutions provider, announced today that Green Line Energy, having a very long and successful presence in the Greek solar market, as both an investor and installer, has chosen Huawei FusionSolar inverters to build one of the largest portfolios in North Greece with a total capacity of 85 MW. 40 MW out of the total power has already been successfully connected to the grid, while the rest are expected to be connected within the upcoming months. Huawei inverters’ robustness and reliability based on the company’s mature string technology, coupled with digital technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, increased dynamic MPPT efficiency, as well as TUV verified >99.996% inverter availability, were crucial decision factors for Green Line to trust and proceed with Huawei as the absolutely optimum choice for the installation and operation of their PV portfolio. Maria Mitsiolidou, CEO of Green Line Energy SA quoted on the partnership with Huawei and SKE GmbH, its Value Added Partner and Service Partner for utility-scale, commercial and residential PV market in Southern Europe: “Green Line Energy SA is a member of Agrogroup (Bozatzidis – Mitsiolidis) Corporation and holds extensive experience in the Greek PV sector, actively contributing to the energy transition to Renewable Energy Sources. More specifically, Green Line Energy, utilizing the comparative advantages of Greece, undertakes the licensing, design and installation of high-quality renewable energy systems, offering end-to-end solutions to its customers. We consider Huawei and SKE, as trusted partners that extend their value offering beyond innovative high quality inverters with high performance at minimum operational cost, to a comprehensive service and maintenance offering securing our investment in the long-term.”Sam Zheng, Regional Sales Director, Huawei also noted: “Being part of one of the largest PV portfolios in Greece, that includes various energy communities, makes us confident that our technologically mature string inverters, integrated with innovative Huawei features such as MBUS communication running through AC cables and Smart IV Curve Diagnosis, having already installed in more than 7GWs installations worldwide, have proved to be the right choice even for the Greek market specific needs in terms of technological excellence, performance and reliability.About HuaweiHuawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes. At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com [http://www.huawei.com/].About Huawei FusionSolarHuawei offers leading Smart PV solutions harnessing more than 30 years of expertise in digital information technology. By integrating AI and Cloud, Huawei further incorporates many latest ICT technologies with PV for optimal power generation, thus making the solar power plant to be Highly Efficient, Safe & Reliable with Smart O&M and Grid Supporting capabilities and builds the foundation for solar to become the main energy source. For solar energy users, Huawei launched advanced solution for C&I and residential customers based on the ‘Optimal Electricity Cost and Active Safety’ concept. By improving the utilization of solar power, Huawei has helped to power millions of residents and hundreds of industries globally. Huawei will continue to innovate and enable renewable energy to empower each individual, home, and organization. For more information, please visit Huawei online at https://solar.huawei.com/ [https://solar.huawei.com/] or follow us on: Linkedin [https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/huawei-fusionsolar/], Youtube [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqY5WCjAYp2LyogA28vsyeg/featured], Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiFusionSolar/] and Twitter [https://twitter.com/HuaweiSolar?lang=en].Huawei CONTACT: Vicky Zervoudi Senior Marketing Manager (Solar Inverters),Vicky.zervoudi@huawei.com, +30 6999 484848 Web site: http://www.huawei.com/https://solar.huawei.com/www.huawei.com/cn/