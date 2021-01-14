16:30 | 14.01.2021

Humana Healthy Horizons and The Humana Foundation Commit More Than $2.5 Million to COVID-19 Relief in Texas

Humana Healthy Horizons, the Medicaid business of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), and Humana’s philanthropic arm, The Humana Foundation, have announced a more than $2.5 million commitment to COVID-19 relief efforts in Texas. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create significant economic and health challenges for people across the U.S., Humana has consistently provided support to both national and local community partners who have experienced a reduction in resources. Humana Healthy Horizons has contributed a total of more than $1 million to the following community-based organizations in Texas:

Accessible Housing Austin! (AHA!)

This contribution enables the completion of an affordable Austin apartment complex for very low-income individuals with disabilities with the purchase of accessible elevators and appliances, the construction of a community room and an accessible picnic area and more.

YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas Learning Academy

This contribution makes it possible for the YMCA to open multiple new Dallas Summer Learning Academies and to operate the academies in the Spring, if needed, to help bridge the learning gap that traditionally happens when school is out in the summer and that has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Communities In Schools of Texas

This contribution to a crisis fund for children in the largest school districts in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin provides assistance for rent, utilities, food, clothing and personal hygiene items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

My Health My Resources (MHMR) of Tarrant County

This contribution pays for devices with data plans that are loaned to individuals or caregivers so that they may safely access telehealth for therapy, case management appointments, doctor visits and other needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bexar County Community Health Collaborative

This contribution provides training and certification with job placement support for additional Community Health Workers who serve hundreds of low income families within Bexar and surrounding counties as part of the collaborative’s Community Hub Model, which identifies and addresses risks in a whole person approach. “This is an important opportunity to work collaboratively with our Texas community partners at a time when so many organizations and individuals have been seriously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John Barger, SVP, and President of Humana Healthy Horizons. “Humana has a long history in Texas and a strong commitment to providing quality care while improving the health of the local communities we serve.” “Accessible Housing Austin! is extremely grateful to Humana Healthy Horizons for their generous grant to the AHA! at Briarcliff apartment complex,” said Jolene Keene, Executive Director, Accessible Housing Austin! “Each of our 27 housing units will be fully accessible to persons with disabilities. Having amenities like large elevators and accessible laundry facilities allows for further access opportunities so that our tenants can live with independence, dignity, and comfort.” “Humana’s generous investment will allow us to increase workforce capacity needed to connect more families to any resources they need,” said Elizabeth Lutz, Executive Director, Bexar County Community Health Collaborative. “The Community Health Worker is a trusted member in the communities where they live and work. They bring resources to families through our Pathways Community HUB. The Health Collaborative’s program is the only Pathways Community HUB in Texas and in the Southwest Region of the United States.” “Research shows that two-thirds of the income-based achievement gap is attributed to summer learning loss. This year, the learning loss due to the COVID pandemic will be an added layer, making our summer program more crucial than ever before,” said Jodi Newman, School Age Services Executive Director, YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “Through the gift from Humana Healthy Horizons, the YMCA will be able to expand how many children we serve, ensuring more than 150 kids will get the academic and mental health support they need throughout the summer months.” In addition to the more than $1 million in new commitments from Humana Healthy Horizons, the Humana Foundation has recently contributed more than $1.5 million in direct COVID relief to Texas community-based organizations, including 17 Feeding America member food banks and contributions to local Volunteers of America organizations.

