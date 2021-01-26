20:20 | 26.01.2021

Humanitarian Filmmaker and Founder of ‘Walk A Mile,’ Mallory Brown Featured on Impact Podcast

Humanitarian filmmaker and founder of “Walk A Mile,” Mallory Brown is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company. Brown is a documentary filmmaker and global humanitarian who travels the world to tell real-life stories of human connection. Her mission is to encourage others to embrace empathy and open their hearts to the needs of others. At the age of 34, she has traveled to over 50 countries and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help people in need. Brown’s current campaign, “Walk A Mile,” is a global marathon for women’s empowerment. She’s walking a marathon, one mile at a time, with 26 impoverished women around the world. 26 miles. 26 women. 26 countries. 26 stories of strength. Each episode benefits a local charity. “I’m grateful for the fantastic opportunity to be a guest on the Impact Podcast,” said Brown. “I loved talking with John Shegerian…and didn’t want our conversation to end! It means a lot that my work resonates so deeply with John and the Impact team!” “It was an honor to have Mallory on our show to tell her story and share the incredible work she is doing all over the world, which is sure to move and inspire our audience,” said Shegerian. “Mallory’s important films and initiatives make her a truly powerful example of how one person can make a significant impact.” Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis. Recent Impact Podcast guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA’s Maria Quiban; PTSD treatment pioneer and founder of MAPS, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio host and personality Sarah Spain; ultra-endurance athlete and author Rich Roll; British Special Forces veteran and two-time World Record breaking athlete Dean Stott; author and music industry legend Mathew Knowles; legendary actor Ed Asner; trailblazing civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; MLB outfielder and ‘Players for the Planet’ founder Chris Dickerson; leading cybersecurity expert Kate Fazzini and hundreds more. The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users. To book a guest on the show, contact producer Linda Ramos at Linda.Ramos@impactpodcast.com.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.comView source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005998/en/