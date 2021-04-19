11:41 | 07.01.2022

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Markets Report 2021: Growing Demand for Sustainable Energy Sources – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The report predicts the global hydrogen fuel cell market to grow with a CAGR of 22.44% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The report on the global hydrogen fuel cell market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on hydrogen fuel cell market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027. The report on hydrogen fuel cell market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global hydrogen fuel cell market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings. Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global hydrogen fuel cell market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the hydrogen fuel cell market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the hydrogen fuel cell market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global hydrogen fuel cell market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Company Profiles

Panasonic Corporation SFC Energy AG Bloom Energy Corporation Toshiba Corporation AFC Energy PLC Fuel cell Energy Inc. Nedstack Fuel Cells Technology B.V. Plug Power Inc. Intelligent Energy Limited Hydrogenic Corporation

Report Findings1) Drivers

Growing demand for sustainable energy sources Increasing number of initiatives to promote sustainable energy solutions

2) Restraints

High cost of the fuel cells

3) Opportunities

Government policies to promote clean transport

Key Topics Covered:1. Preface

1.1. Report Description 1.2. Research Methods 1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Highlights 2.2. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Projection 2.3. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Overview

3.1. Introduction 3.2. Market Dynamics 3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market 3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis 3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type 3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application 3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region 3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market

4. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Macro Indicator Analysis5. Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market by Type

5.1. Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC) 5.2. Polymer Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) 5.3. Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) 5.4. Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC) 5.5. Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)

6. Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market by Application

6.1. Automotive 6.2. Power Storage 6.3. Portable Power 6.4. Material Handling Equipment 6.5. Others

7. Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America 7.1.1. North America Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market by Type 7.1.2. North America Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market by Application 7.1.3. North America Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market by Country 7.2. Europe 7.3. Asia-Pacific 7.4. RoW

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market 8.2. Companies Profiled For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tioeq9

