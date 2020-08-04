ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Hydronic Systems Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Increase In Construction Activities Worldwide to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the hydronic systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.34 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bindus Manufacturing LLC, Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Modine Manufacturing Co., REHAU, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, SPX Corp., Uponor Corp., and Watts Water Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
An increase in construction activities worldwide has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Hydronic Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Hydronic Systems Market is segmented as below:

Application

Residential

Non-residential

Technology

Heating

Cooling

Geographic Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hydronic systems market report covers the following areas:

Hydronic Systems Market Size

Hydronic Systems Market Trends

Hydronic Systems Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing need for energy-efficient cooling heating systems as one of the prime reasons driving the hydronic systems market growth during the next few years.
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydronic systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydronic systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydronic systems market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydronic systems market, vendors
Table of Contents:Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments

Comparison by Technology placement

Heating – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cooling – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Volume driver – Supply led growth

Volume driver – External factors

Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver – Inflation

Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bindus Manufacturing LLC

Johnson Controls International Plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Modine Manufacturing Co.

REHAU

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

SPX Corp.

Uponor Corp.

Watts Water Technologies Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
