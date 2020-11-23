21:45 | 23.11.2020

Hydroponics Technologies Market | Insights on the Crisis and the Roadmap to Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the hydroponics technologies market and it is poised to grow by USD 450.18 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have At Par impact on the hydroponics technologies market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions- Based on segmentation by technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

The environment and climate control systems are expected to be the leading segment based on technology. What are the major trends in the market?

Need for reduction in soil and water pollution is one of the major trends in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 15%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 450.18 million. Who are the top players in the market?

Advanced LED Grow Lights, American Hydroponics, CropKing Inc., Growers Supply, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nutriculture Grow Systems, Oxygen Pot Systems, Siemens AG, and SuperCloset are some of the major market participants. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Facilitation in soil and space saving is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the high investment cost of hydroponic technologies restrains the market growth. How big is the Europe market?

The Europe region will contribute 34% of market growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced LED Grow Lights, American Hydroponics, CropKing Inc., Growers Supply, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nutriculture Grow Systems, Oxygen Pot Systems, Siemens AG, and SuperCloset are some of the major market participants. The facilitation in soil and space saving will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this hydroponics technologies market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Hydroponics Technologies Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hydroponics Technologies Market is segmented as below: Technology Grow Lights Farm Management Systems Material Handling Systems Geography Europe APAC North America South America MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44787Hydroponics Technologies Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hydroponics technologies market report covers the following areas: Hydroponics Technologies Market Size Hydroponics Technologies Market Trends Hydroponics Technologies Market Analysis This study identifies need for reduction in soil and water pollution as one of the prime reasons driving the hydroponics technologies market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformHydroponics Technologies Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist hydroponics technologies market growth during the next five years Estimation of the hydroponics technologies market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the hydroponics technologies market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydroponics technologies market vendors

