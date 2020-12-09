17:00 | 09.12.2020

I Squared Capital Acquires Two Companies to Add Cloud Migration and Managed Services Expertise to Its Asian Digital Infrastructure Platform

I Squared Capital, through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund II, has acquired and combined Infofabrica Holdings Pte Ltd and Cloud Kinetics Tech Pte Ltd, two Cloud migration services companies based in Singapore. The combined businesses are poised to become a leading Cloud migration and managed services provider in Southeast Asia and India, providing capability across all major public Cloud operators. These investments are part of a new Asian Digital Infrastructure platform and will enable I Squared Capital’s Digital Infrastructure companies to offer comprehensive Cloud-based solutions to their customers. The Cloud platform will have a growing pool of over 300 professionals with deep experience in Cloud infrastructure, data, analytics, application modernization and Cloud management and possess a broad range of Cloud certifications. “The future of data and computing will be driven by the corporate adoption of hybrid Cloud solutions through an orchestrated mix of on-premises infrastructure, co-location and Cloud services. Offering seamless and efficient migration to the hybrid Cloud relieves a critical bottleneck to Cloud adoption, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. The combination of Infofabrica and Cloud Kinetics will result in a powerful Cloud migration solution provider for our clients,” said Gautam Bhandari, Managing Partner of I Squared Capital. “With these acquisitions, our global investments and commitments to the Digital Infrastructure sector are over $2.6 billion and growing.” Cloud migration consists of the specialized capabilities and technologies, undertaken by certified experts, to enable businesses to move to and operate on the Cloud seamlessly. IDC predicts that Southeast Asia’s Cloud computing market will reach $40 billion by 2025, underscoring its importance in our daily lives. The platform is co-founded and being led by Haji Munshi, a technology executive who has held senior leadership positions at Google Cloud, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Dell, and Tameem Ebrahim, ex-Founding Partner of Quvat Capital and was an investment banker at Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank in Southeast Asia. “The debate on the need for Cloud has ended after the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Haji Munshi, Group CEO of InfoFabrica and Cloud Kinetics. “Whether businesses are developing and testing their new applications, scaling their online e-commerce offerings, or running their core business workloads, this is possible only because of the stable, scalable solutions offered by the public Cloud. The demand for technical capability to migrate to Cloud has far outstripped supply in Asia-Pacific thus far and the combined company will be a market leader in Cloud migration services.” “We are really pleased to be partnering with I Squared Capital, their expertise and breadth in Asia, along with existing large-scale investments in telecoms and data centers, will certainly accelerate and move us closer to our vision to be the top cloud migration and managed services provider in the region,” commented Abu Bakar Mohd Nor, Chairman of IFF. “The complementary capabilities of InfoFabrica and Cloud Kinetics is key and part of our strategy to be an end-to-end Cloud specialist and also simplify our clients’ Cloud migration journey.” About Infofabrica Holdings (https://www.infofabrica.com/): Founded in 2013, InfoFabrica Holdings Pte Ltd has operations in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. InfoFabrica is a certified Cloud partner of Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud. About Cloud Kinetics (https://www.Cloud-kinetics.com/): Founded in 2012, Cloud Kinetics Tech Pte Ltd has operations in Singapore, Thailand, India and the United States. Cloud Kinetics is a certified Cloud partner of Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. About I Squared Capital (http://www.isquaredcapital.com/): I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, digital infrastructure, transport and social infrastructure in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The firm has offices in Miami Hong Kong, London, New Delhi, New York, and Singapore.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005751/en/