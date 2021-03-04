|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:00 | 04.03.2021
Iceberg Networks Recognized as the 2021 ServiceNow Americas Premier Segment Partner of the Year
Iceberg Networks announced that it has been recognized as the 2021 ServiceNow Americas Premier Segment Partner of the Year. This award recognizes the Premier Partner who achieved overall excellence in certification and ServiceNow pipeline growth. This partner has shown their commitment to ServiceNow through industry-leading engagement and the ability to exhibit substantial growth.
This award was presented at ServiceNow’s Americas Digital Partner Awards event on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Iceberg Networks is committed to delivering Risk and Security Intelligence to their customers. By bringing a risk-based approach to cyber security, digital transformation, vendor and supply chain management as well as operational resiliency, Iceberg is able to deliver value with efficiencies and business driven outcomes.
ServiceNow last year empowered its global partner ecosystem to grow and accelerate customers’ digital transformation journeys as companies adjust to the way we will work in the future. Through new programs, partners are better positioned to grow their ServiceNow practices and managed services offerings, and deliver greater value to customers.
Iceberg Networks plans, deploys, and manages successful programs for Integrated Risk Management (IRM) and Security Operations across Financial Services, Health Care, Government, Manufacturing and Retail industries. By providing trusted, aggregated, and transparent risk & security intelligence, we enable organizations to make confident and effective business decisions.
