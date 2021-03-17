|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:15 | 17.03.2021
ICL Announces Strategic Additions to Executive Leadership and Board of Directors
ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced it has named Chris Millington executive vice president of food and specialties for the Phosphate Solutions division. In addition, Gadi Lesin will be joining ICL’s Board of Directors as an independent director.
From 2009 to 2018, Gadi Lesin served as president and CEO of Strauss Group, an international food and beverage company and the largest food company in Israel. He successfully led the company through a time of intense economic, global and social change. Under his leadership, the company strengthened its international operations, more than doubled its equity value, and grew its profits significantly.
“As ICL continues to focus on growing its food specialties business, Chris and Gadi’s addition to the company reinforces our commitment to the growth engine strategy we presented during our investor conference last September,” said Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL.
For more information, visit ICL’s website at www.icl-group.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer