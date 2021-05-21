23:00 | 01.04.2021

Iconic Works by Legendary Artist LeRoy Neiman Play Starring Role at New Colorado Springs Stadium as Permanent, Accessible Art Display

Ten iconic works by 20th century artist LeRoy Neiman take a starring role at Weidner Field when unveiled April 2 at the new $47 million outdoor stadium in Downtown Colorado Springs. Each piece of digital art reproduction measures nine by twelve feet and lines Weidner Field for an entire city block offering stunning examples from Neiman’s body of sports work. The priceless collaboration between the LeRoy Neiman Foundation and Weidner Apartment Homes is a gift to the city and the public by Dean Weidner, founder of Weidner Apartment Homes and a Colorado Springs native. Weidner believes public art plays a crucial role in urban placemaking and improves the quality of life in urban centers. It helps to incentivize walkability, attracts new businesses, and shapes the identity of the surrounding neighborhoods. “Showcasing Neiman’s work on the exterior of Weidner Field is a place-making cultural statement of magnitude,” said Weidner. “Where once stood a vacant lot, now is a place where anyone, regardless of age, means, language or ability may gravitate to nearly 1,200 square feet of Neiman’s legendary art. By targeting urban renewal areas and high-traffic locations, public art installations like this make it possible for anyone to enjoy a cultural experience.” Neiman (1921-2012) was one of America’s best-loved artists, celebrated for his rich depictions of musicians and athletes. His popularity led to many assignments covering the Olympic Games. Neiman’s long association with the Olympics began with the 1960 Winter Games. He was the official painter of five Olympiads, from Munich in 1972 to Los Angeles in 1984. He also became a household name through his appearances on ABC’s Wide World of Sports, where he painted major sporting events on live television. An exhibition of his work can also be seen at the new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, voted the country’s best new attraction by USA TODAY, a block from Weidner Field. Inspired by a unique collaboration between the Neiman Foundation and Weidner Apartment Homes, along with Weidner Field’s sister City for Champions project at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, and through a grant from the Downtown Development Authority, the public art installation will allow locals and visitors the rare opportunity to enjoy Neiman’s art free of charge at their leisure 365 days a year. Just as Neiman’s art was for all people—a global audience stretching far beyond the traditional art elite—Neiman wanted his philanthropy to reach the disadvantaged. Born poor and deserted by his biological father, Neiman was especially passionate about accessibility and mentorship opportunities in arts education. His legacy endures not only in museums, galleries and auction catalogues, but also in the education programs he created to inspire young artists and the community centers he funded to give children safe places to play and create.

MEDIA NOTE:

Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron, Colorado Springs, Colo, 80903 LeRoy Neiman art display private unveiling event, 4 p.m., April 2,

First Friday Downtown art walk public viewing begins 5 p.m., April 2 More information, photos and videos before/after the unveiling available on the Press tab at: weidnerfieldevents.com/ Weidner Field Grand Open Day Game is May 21, 2021

