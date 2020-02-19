14:00 | 19.02.2020

ICR Ranked Most Effective Cannabis Communications Firm by Green Market Report

ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, is pleased to be ranked number one in the 2020 Green Market Report List of the Top 11 Most Effective Cannabis PR Firms. For the second year in row, Green Market Report, a leading financial news source for the cannabis industry, has evaluated the most effective public relations firms available to the industry that embody the experience, relationships and compliance know-how to garner desired press coverage and message management better than anyone else. “We are honored to be ranked as the top communications firm for cannabis companies by Green Market Report,” said Tom Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of ICR. “Cannabis is a fast-moving, dynamic industry and I’m proud of the work our team has done to help companies navigate the unique communications challenges they face on a daily basis. We believe in the long-term growth potential of the industry and look forward to continuing our support for cannabis business leaders in the areas of investor relations, business and financial media strategy, crises preparedness and management, governance and digital branding. Integrating these services, particularly as a public company, is what truly unlocks value in the marketplace.” ICR’s cannabis practice leverages the firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, bringing deep sector knowledge and relationships to its clients. ICR’s roster of cannabis clients include, Tilray, Aphria, Aurora, Hexo, Hydrofarm, Neptune Wellness Solutions, CV Sciences, Weedmaps, Medicine Man Technologies and Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. During the past two years, ICR’s cannabis team has helped its clients navigate several go-public transactions, M&A, capital raises and special situations, while also providing ongoing, integrated investor relations and public relations services to raise awareness, visibility and understanding of their long-term growth strategy.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 750 clients in approximately 20 industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, San Diego and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

