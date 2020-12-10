17:23 | 10.12.2020

IDI Consulting Supports LLS Light the Night and Toys for Tots Drive

IDI Consulting is giving back to those less fortunate this holiday season as the company is launching its sixth consecutive Toys for Tots toy drive and sponsoring its fifth Light the Night event. In supporting Toys for Tots, a national gift collection program sponsored by the U.S Marine Corps, and Light the Night, a fundraiser for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s groundbreaking research and treatment options to eliminate cancer, IDI Consulting is helping to spread hope and support children and families in the community. IDI Consulting, a leading professional information technology services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices in Houston, TX and New York, NY, has partnered annually with Toys for Tots since 2015 and Light the Night since 2016. IDI Consulting’s involvement with charitable organizations is part of the company’s continued commitment to philanthropy and serving children and families in Pittsburgh. “We are honored to partner with Toys for Tots and Light the Night as both of these tremendous programs are committed to bettering the lives of others. After a year filled with unprecedented challenges and hardships, we believe it’s important to show our support for one another and give back to those less fortunate. That’s why we kindly ask that you join us by donating a toy or making a monetary contribution to Toys for Tots and Light the Night. Every donation matters,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner, IDI Consulting. If you are interested in donating to Toys for Tots, IDI Consulting will be collecting new, unwrapped toys in its office at 777 Penn Center East Blvd, Suite 502 Pittsburgh. “Year after year, we are grateful for the support and generosity of the community in supporting our toy drive. We ask that you continue to help us spread joy by donating toys to children in need so that together we can make the holidays brighter for disadvantaged families in our community,” Thomas said.

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, New York City and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

