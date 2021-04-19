|
15:01 | 07.01.2022
IEEE Standards Association Awards Exceptional Standards Development Achievements
IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) today announced the recipients of the 2021 IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) awards. The annual awards ceremony, available online as a virtual ceremony for 2021, recognizes entities and individuals for their leadership and participation in standards development.
2021 has seen accelerated advances in established fields such as health and life sciences, industrial automation as well as groundbreaking innovations in emerging technologies such as quantum computing; transforming the way industry and people use and experience technology.
In conjunction with these rapidly evolving trends, the 2021 IEEE SA Awards celebrate major standards development milestones in a vast array of industries and technology spaces, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, technology ethics and data privacy, telecommunications and connectivity, smart manufacturing, software and systems engineering, power and energy, sustainable development, and more. These IEEE standards were developed by global volunteers to drive technological innovation, inspire market-relevant solutions, and benefit industry and humanity, all with the aim of making the world better, safer, and more sustainable.
The 2021 IEEE SA Awards categories and recipients are:
Edward Au: For exceptional leadership and skill in driving the development of IEEE 802.11™ Wireless LAN standards
Matthew J. Butcher: For dedication and perseverance in contributing to and fostering the development of a substantially revised and improved IEEE C95.3™-2021
Geoffrey Garner: For contributions to and education about the standardization of timing and synchronization for telecommunications networks
S. Michael Gayle: For longtime leadership and advocacy for jointly developed IEEE and ISO/IEC JTC1 standards for systems and software engineering and software quality
Marc Holness: For pioneering contributions and leadership to describe and implement data modeling using YANG in IEEE 802®
Peter Zollman: For outstanding effort and steadfast persistence in leading the development of a substantially revised and improved IEEE C95.3™-2021
Beeban Kidron: In appreciation of her leadership in creating a digital environment that respects the rights of children and young people and leading the creation of IEEE 2089TM
Katina Michael: In appreciation of her leadership in advancing age-appropriate design standardization and leading the development of IEEE 2089
Alan Winfield: In appreciation of his notable leadership in the development of IEEE P7001, Transparency of Autonomous Systems
IEEE P7007™ Working Group: For supporting the development of an innovative ontological standard on the ethics of artificial intelligence
Ben C. Johnson: For his leadership roles in the IEEE Standards Association and for his leadership of collaborative activities on arc-flash safety
Related Awards:
“Congratulations to all of our award recipients. We don’t say thank you often enough for their hard work, dedication, and efforts. These awards recognize the significant contributions of our honorees to raising the world’s standards for technology and the global communities we serve,” said James E. Matthews III, IEEE SA President. “The standards developed by our honorees and all of our volunteers provide market leadership and pathways for technology innovations. They facilitate commerce, safety, trade, and security on a global scale. Through the IEEE SA processes and volunteer leadership, our standards help fulfill the IEEE mission to advance technology for the benefit of humanity.”
For additional information, visit the IEEE SA Awards website to watch the 2021 virtual awards ceremony or obtain additional information about IEEE SA awards.
To learn more about IEEE SA or about any of its many market-driven initiatives, visit us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, or on the Beyond Standards Blog.
