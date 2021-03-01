|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:00 | 01.03.2021
IG Design Group Americas, Inc. Names Christy Kaprosy as a New Executive Vice President on Its Leadership Team
IG Design Group Americas, Inc. (“Design Group Americas”), a premier gift packaging company, announced today that Christy Kaprosy has joined its senior management team as Executive Vice President overseeing the ecommerce and greeting card businesses effective today.
Christy held multiple commercial roles for over 24 years at American Greetings Corporation. She last served as Chief Commercial Officer, ultimately leading the company’s Greeting Card, Gift Wrap and Ecommerce businesses, as well as Marketing, Sales, Creative and Business intelligence.
Gideon Schlesinger, Design Group Americas CEO, said, “I am thrilled to have Christy join our leadership team at such a dynamic time. Christy has a well-known track record for building high performing teams, creating a value-led culture and growing businesses through innovation. She will be a great fit for our growth-minded organization.”
“I am thrilled to be joining Gideon and the team at Design Group Americas,” said Christy. “I am very impressed by the foundation for growth built with the recent strategic investments and acquisitions. At a time of rapid consumer and market changes, the prospects for Design Group Americas are very bright. I’m excited to join the leadership team and see tremendous opportunity to work together to continue to build on the company’s current momentum.”
Christy will oversee the ecommerce and greeting card businesses, including the recently launched NIQUEA.D brand. She will provide leadership to help drive business growth and expansion for Design Group Americas.
Learn more about Design Group Americas at https://igdesigngroup-americas.com.
Learn more about NIQUEA.D at https://somethingdelightful.com/niquea-d/.
