14:05 | 08.03.2021
IGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS Announces the Appointment of a New Director and Four New Members to its Senior Management Team
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce today the appointment of Ms. Vered Elkouby Nisim, as an independent, non-executive director, to its board of directors. Ms. Nisim has extensive marketing experience including work with JH Design Group, a US leading manufacturer of licensed products including iconic brands such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, Marvel, and many more. Ms. Nisim is also the founder of Brellascope, a cutting-edge boutique marketing firm specializing in unique branding strategies and custom marketing solutions. Ms. Nisim has extended her business experience into cannabis as a member of local and state cannabis associations, committees and boards in California and is Founder/Managing Partner, Curagenics, LLC, a company using leading-edge bio-delivery systems to bring the health benefits of CBD to people for pain management, anxiety and several other physical and neurological conditions.
Ignite is also pleased to announce the following appointments to its executive and leadership teams:
John Schaefer, the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, stated “the addition of Ms. Nisim to Ignite’s Board of Directors adds significant marketing experience and skills to help the Company as it expands its business throughout the United States. The addition of Manuel Gonzalez with his experience in global distribution will help the Company expand globally. The addition of Lee Probst will help manage the Company’s expected sales growth in the United States. The addition of Zach Gleason will help the Company continue its high sales growth in the nicotine vape markets as it continues to responsibly penetrate the adult electronic cigarette market. Finally, Paul Holden’s expertise in spirits and cannabis will help the Company introduce its new Vodka and Tequila products globally and assist in the Company’s expanding cannabis business in Canada.”
The company further announces the granting of options to purchase 900,000 subordinate voting shares to certain employees, officers, directors and consultants of Ignite. The subordinate voting shares will vest over three (3) years from the date of grant and will have an exercise price of $1.10 per share. Based on certain changes in personnel the Company has cancelled options to purchase 650,000 subordinate voting shares.
Shares of IGNITE are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “BILZ” and quoted in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol “BILZF”.
Further information on IGNITE can be found on the Company’s website at ignite.co.
