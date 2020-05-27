20:10 | 27.05.2020

Illinois American Water Acquires Village of Andalusia Water and Wastewater Systems

Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner today announced the Company’s acquisition of the Village of Andalusia water and wastewater systems. The purchase adds approximately 480 water and 480 wastewater customers to the company’s northwest service area. The Village of Andalusia voted in favor of the sale last year. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) recently approved the sale for $3.3 million. The sale was completed today. “We are pleased to close on another significant acquisition and to further expand our water and wastewater footprint in Illinois,” said Ladner. “This purchase positions our team well to serve northwest Illinois while providing long-term water and wastewater solutions as well as financial benefits for Andalusia.” According to Village President Curtis Morrow the sale of the water and wastewater systems to Illinois American Water “allows the Village to pay off significant debt and focus on other priorities.” He went on to say, “Illinois American Water will become a part of our village, not only as a taxpayer and service provider, but as a partner for our success. We’re excited to work with them and to turn over long-term operations and future system investments to the experts.” Illinois American Water plans to invest $2 million in the first five years of ownership to upgrade the Village of Andalusia water and wastewater systems. Work will include replacing outdated and undersized water main to enhance water pressure and service. Sewer main will also be lined throughout the Village. Upgrades at the water treatment plant and the wastewater treatment plant will be made to improve employee safety. Automation will also be implemented to improve operational efficiency. Eric Larson, senior operations manager for Illinois American Water, said, “We are excited to serve Andalusia and to upgrade this critical infrastructure. Providing quality, reliable service and doing so safely is our priority; we appreciate the Village’s trust and confidence in our team.” New customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing and more. To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear testimonials from communities the company has partnered, please visit the Doing Business with Us page under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005839/en/