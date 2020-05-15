23:57 | 15.05.2020

Illinois American Water Acquires Village of Shiloh Wastewater System

Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner today announced the company’s acquisition of the Village of Shiloh wastewater system. The purchase adds approximately 1,515 wastewater customers to the company’s southern Illinois service area. This includes customers directly served by Illinois American Water as well as customers served through a mobile home park account. The Village of Shiloh voted in favor of the sale last year. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) recently approved the sale for $3.6 million. The sale was completed today and represents the third acquisition by Illinois American Water this year. “Over the last two years, we’ve added more than 35,000 new customers through system acquisitions. Some of the communities were facing EPA consent decrees or water quality issues. Other systems had varying priorities or fiscal challenges and wanted to turn over operations to the experts. Every community is unique and we’re proud to partner with them,” said Ladner. According to Village Mayor James Vernier, the sale of the wastewater system to Illinois American Water “allows the Village to focus on other priorities.” He went on to say, “Illinois American Water has provided excellent water service to our residents for many decades; we look forward to expanding our partnership.” Illinois American Water plans to invest in the Village of Shiloh wastewater system. Work will include improvements to both the Church and Archview lift stations. Karen Cooper, Director of Operations for Illinois American Water, said, “We are excited to expand our service in Shiloh. Providing quality, reliable service and doing so safely is our priority. We appreciate the Village’s trust and confidence in our team.” New Shiloh customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing and more. To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear testimonials from communities the company has partnered, please visit the Doing Business with Us page under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

