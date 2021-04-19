|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:02 | 22.12.2021
Illinois American Water Celebrates 6 Years of Safety Excellence in Sterling District
Illinois American Water’s Sterling District is celebrating 6 years of safety excellence. The local team celebrated over 2,100 days without experiencing any lost time accidents on Dec. 8, 2021.
Illinois American Water employees work around the clock to deliver safe, reliable water and/or wastewater service to homes and businesses. Employees may need to work in confined spaces, among motorists and in extreme weather. Employees may also handle chemicals, conduct excavation and operate equipment.
Charlotte Dunne, operations superintendent for the Sterling District, credited the local team for their commitment. “There is nothing more important than our colleagues going home in the same condition they arrived at work, if not better. There is no room for shortcuts when it comes to safety. We look out for each other while we work hard to deliver critical service for public health, fire protection and more.”
Illinois American Water employees attend safety training on a regular basis and are provided personal protective equipment (PPE) to support safe work practices. Both hands-on training and online classes are included in company safety training. Employees are also provided work zone protective equipment, chemical handling requirements and more to support safe work practices.
Employees also participate in the Company’s Near Miss Program to help identify possible unsafe working conditions. The Near Miss reports are investigated, and corrective actions are applied and shared across the company to benefit the safety of all employees.
To learn more about Illinois American Water please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer