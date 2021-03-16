|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:16 | 16.03.2021
Illinois American Water Investing over $10 Million in Peoria Water System
Illinois American Water is investing over $10 million to upgrade the Peoria area water system. Work includes a new booster station, elevated storage tank and over 23,000 feet of water main.
Trip Barton, engineering manager, said, “VFD motors vary pumping output to match current demands, rather than pumping at one constant speed. This technology reduces energy use and decreases environmental impact.”
Barton said, “Work includes additional pipe looping for resilience and the elimination of several dead-end connections which can at times impact the taste and color of tap water. These improvements will help us deliver the best product possible.”
Eric Larson, senior manager of operations, explained the company has a process in place to decrease customer impact during construction. He said, “We understand construction in customers’ neighborhoods can cause a temporary inconvenience. Our priority is to work as safely and as quickly as possible. There’s nothing more important than the safety of our employees and contract employees. We thank our customers for their understanding as we upgrade the water system.”
Larson added that the upgrades include larger-sized water mains to support water flow and pressure for water quality and fire protection. He said, “By planning water main replacements we can address leaks and avoid water waste. This is a safer alternative for our customers and employees than waiting until an emergency occurs.”
Customers affected by a main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois American Water’s customer notification system which contacts customers via phone and text, or email based on customer preferences. Customers are encouraged to update their contact information via the company’s self-service portal at www.amwater.com or by calling the customer service center at 800-422- 2782.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer