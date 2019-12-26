16:43 | 26.12.2019

Illinois American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Granite City Wastewater Collection System

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), has entered into an agreement with Granite City to acquire the City’s wastewater collection assets. The agreement for the sale of the wastewater collection system, which serves 12,500 customer connections, is for $18 million. “Since 1885, Illinois American Water has delivered safe, reliable drinking water to Granite City. We enjoy being a part of the community and are excited to own and manage the wastewater collection for our valued customers in Granite City,” said Bruce Hauk, Illinois American Water President. “Our team’s expertise is a benefit to communities looking to sell their water and/or wastewater assets to Illinois American Water. We are proud of these partnerships.” Illinois American Water will seek approval of the acquisition from the Illinois Commerce Commission. The company expects to close the transaction in late 2020, pending regulatory approval. Approval for the pending transaction will be sought under the Illinois Systems Viability Act, which allows municipalities in Illinois to sell water and wastewater systems for a price based on fair market value. Prior to the Systems Viability Act, the valuation process was based on assessing the system’s original cost at the time of construction – which may be 50 years old or more – less depreciation and contributed property. The company has also signed purchase agreements with the Villages of Andalusia, Leonore, Shiloh and Sydney as well as the Cities of Rosiclare and Jerseyville. To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear testimonials from communities the company has partnered with, please visit the Doing Business with Us page under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit www.amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

