Illinois American Water to Partner with Environmental Stewards through Annual Grant Program

Illinois American Water has announced the application window is open for the company’s 2020 Environmental Grant Program. Through the program, funding is provided for innovative, community-based projects focused on improving, restoring and protecting Illinois watersheds. Over the years, Illinois American Water has supported diverse initiatives like watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, streamside buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives, hazardous waste collection efforts, water protection education efforts and more. “As the local drinking water provider, it is especially important to help protect our water resources for today and future generations. This is why Illinois American Water has contributed over $222,000 since 2009 to water protection projects across the state. We look forward to continuing our environmental collaborations,” said Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President. To apply for an Environmental Grant, organizations must submit applications for projects which are located in an Illinois American Water service area, as well as: Address a source water or watershed protection need in the community. Be completed between May 1, 2020 and November 30, 2020. Introduce a new community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program. Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations. Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after grant monies are utilized). Grant information and application forms can be found at www.illinoisamwater.com under the News & Community tab. Applications should be emailed to karen.cotton@amwater.com by March 31, 2020. Last year, Illinois American Water awarded ten grants totaling over $24,000 as follows: ART, Inc. in Peoria received a $2,900 grant for the creation of a native garden to be used in educational purposes and to decrease stormwater runoff. The Bolingbrook Park District received a $5,000 grant for phase III of the DuPage River restoration project to eradicate invasive species and restore the wetland and shoreline. Friends of the Fox River received a $4,000 grant for their environmental education efforts in the Chicago Metro area. Their educator team engages more than 5,000 teachers and students each year. Friends of the Rock River received a $3,000 grant for the Rock River Visitor Information Center and Rock River Walking & Birding Trail Development in South Beloit. Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful in South Beloit received a $1,500 grant to support the group’s annual medication collection event. Lincoln College in Lincoln received a $2,714 grant as well as an in-kind donation of water testing through Illinois American Water’s certified lab in Belleville, Ill. The water testing is valued at over $3,000. These donations supported efforts to quantify agricultural runoff along eroded farmland and the impact of native planting. The Peoria Park District received a $810 grant to support the Illinois River Sweep. Rolling Meadows High School received a $2,000 grant to support the school’s new Agriculture Pathway with a focus on sustainability. Students grew plants from seedlings and transplanted them for a natural biofiltration system. The University of St. Francis at Joliet received a $228 grant to purchase rain barrels for the campus’ community garden and to educate visitors about wise water use. The Urbana Park District received a $2,800 grant for the Crystal Lake Habitat Restoration and Bank Stabilization Project. Funds will be used to purchase native shrubs. Volunteers will install the native plants. Installing native shrubs will ensure bank stabilization and benefit water quality and habitat restoration. Customers can help protect our precious resources by using water wisely through the following actions: Repairing leaking pipes and faucets. Using garden, lawn, garage or other home products which won’t impact groundwater. Disposing of chemicals or other potentially harmful products properly by not pouring them directly into home drains, the sewer, street drains or the lawn. Visiting www.illinoisamwater.com for more wise water use tips. Ladner said, “Every individual and community has the ability to positively impact our source water and watersheds. One of the easiest ways is to be informed about what goes into providing safe, reliable water service. We encourage our customers to access their local water quality reports on our website.” Illinois American Water customers can access their report by zip code on the company’s website at www.illinoisamwater.com under the Water Quality tab.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit www.amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

