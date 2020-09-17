20:32 | 17.09.2020

Illinois American Water’s Pontiac and Streator Water Treatment Plants Earn National Recognition for Water Quality

Illinois American Water’s Pontiac and Streator Water Treatment Plants and their water quality teams earned national recognition from the American Water Works Association’s (AWWA) Partnership for Safe Water program. Both districts were awarded the Directors Award for maintaining a Phase III certification for 20 years. This award is based on a peer-reviewed self-assessment of plant operations and water quality data. According to the AWWA, the Directors Award establishes utilities as “high performing providers of safe drinking water.” Rachel Bretz, Director of Water Quality and Compliance, explained Illinois American Water is one of only nine Illinois-based water utilities participating in the volunteer program which focuses on optimizing water treatment. The program requires participating systems to meet drinking water guidelines which are more stringent than required by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Bretz said, “We believe our customers deserve the best product possible at the best value. This is why we hold ourselves to more stringent guidelines and have participated in this program for two decades.” The voluntary initiative was developed by AWWA, EPA and other water organizations. You can learn more at AWWA’s Partnership for Safe Water webpage. Illinois American Water’s water quality experts and plant operators monitor water quality around the clock. Water is tested throughout the treatment process and the distribution system to support high quality water service. The source and quality of drinking water for each water system can be found in the company’s annual Water Quality Reports. You can also learn more about the company’s commitment to water quality via this video.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

