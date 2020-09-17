|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:32 | 17.09.2020
Illinois American Water’s Pontiac and Streator Water Treatment Plants Earn National Recognition for Water Quality
Illinois American Water’s Pontiac and Streator Water Treatment Plants and their water quality teams earned national recognition from the American Water Works Association’s (AWWA) Partnership for Safe Water program. Both districts were awarded the Directors Award for maintaining a Phase III certification for 20 years.
This award is based on a peer-reviewed self-assessment of plant operations and water quality data. According to the AWWA, the Directors Award establishes utilities as “high performing providers of safe drinking water.”
Rachel Bretz, Director of Water Quality and Compliance, explained Illinois American Water is one of only nine Illinois-based water utilities participating in the volunteer program which focuses on optimizing water treatment. The program requires participating systems to meet drinking water guidelines which are more stringent than required by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Bretz said, “We believe our customers deserve the best product possible at the best value. This is why we hold ourselves to more stringent guidelines and have participated in this program for two decades.”
The voluntary initiative was developed by AWWA, EPA and other water organizations. You can learn more at AWWA’s Partnership for Safe Water webpage.
Illinois American Water’s water quality experts and plant operators monitor water quality around the clock. Water is tested throughout the treatment process and the distribution system to support high quality water service. The source and quality of drinking water for each water system can be found in the company’s annual Water Quality Reports. You can also learn more about the company’s commitment to water quality via this video.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer