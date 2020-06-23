|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
8:01 | 23.06.2020
Illumina Accelerator Welcomes First Global Cohort of Genomics Startups
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has selected seven early-stage companies to join the first global cohort of Illumina Accelerator, the company creation engine focused on partnering with entrepreneurs to build breakthrough genomics startups. Three companies comprise the inaugural funding cycle of Illumina Accelerator Cambridge, UK and four companies will join as part of the 11th funding cycle in the San Francisco Bay Area. Due to lockdowns and travel restrictions during the current COVID-19 pandemic, Illumina Accelerator kicked off both funding cycles digitally this month, bringing all seven startup companies together for the first time.
Illumina Accelerator announced its global expansion last year. During two six-month funding cycles per year, Illumina Accelerator provides the selected startups with access to seed investment, access to Illumina sequencing systems and reagents, as well as business guidance, genomics expertise, and fully operational lab space adjacent to Illumina’s campuses in Cambridge, UK or the San Francisco Bay Area. The newest companies to join Illumina Accelerator’s portfolio of genomics startups include:
“As we navigate the current global pandemic, there is an even stronger urgency to create breakthrough genomics startups that will transform human health and beyond,” said Amanda Cashin, Co-founder and Global Head of Illumina Accelerator. “By opening our second location and partnering with seed stage capital investors, we are proud to invest in these transformative startups to push the boundaries of where genomics can go.”
Illumina Accelerator has partnered with First In Ventures to provide convertible notes for the incoming startups in the U.S. and UK. Wing Venture Capital will continue their support in providing convertible notes in the U.S., and Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority will support the companies in the UK.
“We believe the startups selected have great potential to expand the genomics ecosystem and deliver new and important applications to market,” said Paula Dowdy, Illumina’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The UK is a leader in genomics research, and we’re delighted to locate the extension of Illumina Accelerator at our new campus in Cambridge.”
Illumina Accelerator is accepting applications for the next global funding cycle, which are due by August 1, 2020. Through a single, global application process, Illumina Accelerator will select up to five companies in each location. To learn more and apply, please visit our website.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer