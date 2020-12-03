|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 18.11.2020
Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference and invited investors to participate via webcast.
Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference
The live webcast can be accessed in the Investor Info section of Illumina’s web site under the “company” tab at www.illumina.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on Illumina’s website as soon as possible after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.
