16:06 | 05.01.2021

Impact NRS LLC Creates Plantae Biosciences LTD to Develop and Commercialize Highly Impactful Multidisciplinary Discoveries in Plant Sciences in collaboration with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science

REHEOVOT, Israel and NEW YORK, Jan 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Impact NRS LLC [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3019730-1&h=3044749811&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nr-s.net%2F&a=Impact+NRS+LLC] (NRS), a leading innovation company focused on creating solutions to the health, wellness and sustainable development challenges of our time using its Convergence Innovation® platform, and Yeda the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, announce their partnership through the launch of Plantae Biosciences LTD (Plantae). Plantae will concurrently develop solutions essential in the near term for the global Food & Beverage industry and products to transform global nutrition and environmental security.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390186/NRS_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390186/NRS_Logo.jpg]The team from the Weizmann Institute of Science that will take part in the project is comprised of four globally renowned scientists: Asaph Aharoni PhD, Sarel J Fleishman PhD, Avraham Levy PhD, and Dan Tawfik PhD. The Weizmann Institute of Science has been ranked eighth globally for research quality in a weighted (proportional) ranking conducted by the Centre for Science and Technology Studies (CWTS) of Leiden University [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3019730-1&h=1212019410&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.leidenranking.com%2F&a=Centre+for+Science+and+Technology+Studies+(CWTS)+of+Leiden+University], in the Netherlands. In the sub-ranking for Life and Earth Sciences, the Weizmann Institute of Science was ranked fourth in the world.”We are deeply honored to partner with Professors Aharoni, Fleishman, Levy and Tawfik to cultivate an empowering innovation environment based on their extraordinary talents, broad capabilities and insights,” said Sam Salman, Chairman & CEO of Impact NRS LLC, the parent entity of Plantae. “Plants are the true convergence point of food, health and environmental technologies, and with this exceptional team from the Weizmann Institute as well as NRS’s existing platforms and teams in Israel and North America, we are uniquely positioned to realize profound innovations that we hope to bring commercial success whilst measurably contributing to humanity and the planet.””We are very happy to establish this cooperation with NRS,” said Dr. Opher Shapira CEO of Yeda. “The area of food technologies is growing, and we are pleased to be part of this growth. It is always a pleasure to see technologies that originated from the Weizmann Institute of Science find their way to help industry and we look forward to the success of Plantae and to continue contribute to this emerging field.” The four teams from the Weizmann Institute of Science are at the forefront of the foundational science for plant research and biotechnology in fields including synthetic and complex systems biology that spans primary and specialized metabolites, genetics, genomics and gene-editing, evolution and design of proteins and enzymes. About the Weizmann Institute of ScienceThe Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel is one of the world’s top-ranking multidisciplinary research institutions and offers masters’ and doctoral-level degrees across five faculties. Noted for its wide-ranging exploration of the natural and exact sciences. Institute scientists are advancing research on the human brain, artificial intelligence, computer science and encryption, astrophysics and particle physics, and they are tackling diseases such as cancer, and addressing climate change through environmental, ocean and plant sciences, and more.About YedaYeda Research and Development Company Ltd. is the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science. Yeda currently manages approximately 500 unique patent families and has generated the highest income per researcher compared to any other academic technology transfer operation worldwide. Through the years, Yeda has contributed to the commercialization of a number of groundbreaking therapies, such as Copaxone, Rebif, Tookad®, Erbitux®, Vectibix®, Protrazza®, Humira®, and recently the CAR-T cancer therapy Yescarta®.Impact NRS LLCImpact NRS LLC is a leading innovation company focused on creating and commercializing transformative solutions to the health, wellness and sustainable development challenges of our time using its novel Convergence Innovation® platform. We collaborate with leading stakeholders worldwide to enable rapid commercialization, and we embed ESG social responsibility as core elements in all of our initiatives. In addition to its scientific and development capabilities in molecular and data sciences, the Company has developed several strategic collaborations, including a flagship partnership with the Agricultural Research Organization in the State of Israel. Through its operating subsidiaries, Impact NRS is at the forefront of life and earth sciences, including in oncology diagnostics, data science, gene-editing, microbiome and agri-tech. Impact NRS LLC is headquartered in New York, with innovation labs and offices in Rensselaer and Israel. Weizmann Institute media contact Amir Hubermantamir.huberman@weizmann.ac.il[mailto:tamir.huberman@weizmann.ac.il] +972-8-9529282Impact NRS LLC Media Contactmedia@nr-s.net[mailto:media@nr-s.net] +972 54-5607080Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390186/NRS_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3019730-1&h=2580600640&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1390186%2FNRS_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1390186%2FNRS_Logo.jpg] Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390186/NRS_Logo.jpgImpact NRS LLC Web site: https://www.nr-s.net/