12:10 | 09.06.2020
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Rechargeable Batteries Industry – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Rechargeable Batteries – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Rechargeable Batteries market worldwide will grow by a projected US$15.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Lithium-Ion, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.6% and reach a market size of US$41.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Lithium-Ion market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$460 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$445.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Lithium-Ion segment will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Rechargeable Batteries market.

Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Rechargeable Batteries market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Battery Technology Inc.

Beckett Energy Systems

BYD Company Ltd.

Duracell Inc.

EaglePicher Technologies, LLC

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

E-One Moli Energy Corp.

Eveready Industries India Ltd.

FDK Corp.

GS Yuasa Corp.

Highpower International Inc.

Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Chem

Maxell Holdings, Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Saft Groupe S.A.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Ultralife Corp.

VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KGaA

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Quick Primer

Recent Market Activity

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect

2018 Global Economic Outlook

Current and Future Analysis

Review of Demographic Trends

Rapidly Growing Urban Population Create Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Extends Large-Scale Opportunities

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

Lithium-Ion Batteries to Drive Future Growth

Industrial and Consumer Electronics Segment Keeps NiMH Battery Market Buoyant

Global Battery Sector Attracts Higher Investments

Li-Ion Batteries See Increased Investments

Global Competitor Market Shares

Rechargeable Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rechargeable Batteries: The Out and Out Driver for Lithium Industry

Lithium Batteries – Undeterred Growth

Widening Applications Spur Growth for Li-Ion Batteries

Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Battery Makers Tuning Energies for the Booming Digital World

LiB Prices to Soften

Ongoing Researches for Finding Replacement of Lithium in Batteries

Pushing Li-S Battery Technology as a Cheaper Alternative to Li-ion Chemistry

Nano-Enabled Batteries Set to Grow

Types of Nano-Enabled Batteries and Applications

Futuristic Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention

Demand for Rechargeable Battery-Use Elecfoil Poised to Grow

NiCd Battery Demand on Decline

NiMH – A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications

Large Scale Manufacturers Hinder Growth of Small Scale Players

Manufacturers Resort to Continuous Innovation to Stay Afloat

Existing Chemistries Face Increased Competition from Latest Battery Chemistries

Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries – Set to Create a Revolution

Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB) – A Threat to Li-Ion Battery

Asia-Pacific – Dominating the Lithium-ion Battery Production

Advanced Batteries Sector – An Overview

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 127

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rs2rdz
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005383/en/

