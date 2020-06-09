12:10 | 09.06.2020

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Rechargeable Batteries Industry – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Rechargeable Batteries – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Rechargeable Batteries market worldwide will grow by a projected US$15.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Lithium-Ion, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.6% and reach a market size of US$41.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Lithium-Ion market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions. As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$460 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$445.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Lithium-Ion segment will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Rechargeable Batteries market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Rechargeable Batteries market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Battery Technology Inc. Beckett Energy Systems BYD Company Ltd. Duracell Inc. EaglePicher Technologies, LLC Energizer Holdings, Inc. E-One Moli Energy Corp. Eveready Industries India Ltd. FDK Corp. GS Yuasa Corp. Highpower International Inc. Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd. Johnson Controls International Plc LG Chem Maxell Holdings, Ltd. Panasonic Corp. Saft Groupe S.A. Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Ultralife Corp. VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KGaA Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Quick Primer Recent Market Activity Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect 2018 Global Economic Outlook Current and Future Analysis Review of Demographic Trends Rapidly Growing Urban Population Create Fertile Environment for Market Expansion Burgeoning Middle Class Population Extends Large-Scale Opportunities Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion Lithium-Ion Batteries to Drive Future Growth Industrial and Consumer Electronics Segment Keeps NiMH Battery Market Buoyant Global Battery Sector Attracts Higher Investments Li-Ion Batteries See Increased Investments Global Competitor Market Shares Rechargeable Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rechargeable Batteries: The Out and Out Driver for Lithium Industry Lithium Batteries – Undeterred Growth Widening Applications Spur Growth for Li-Ion Batteries Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries Battery Makers Tuning Energies for the Booming Digital World LiB Prices to Soften Ongoing Researches for Finding Replacement of Lithium in Batteries Pushing Li-S Battery Technology as a Cheaper Alternative to Li-ion Chemistry Nano-Enabled Batteries Set to Grow Types of Nano-Enabled Batteries and Applications Futuristic Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention Demand for Rechargeable Battery-Use Elecfoil Poised to Grow NiCd Battery Demand on Decline NiMH – A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications Large Scale Manufacturers Hinder Growth of Small Scale Players Manufacturers Resort to Continuous Innovation to Stay Afloat Existing Chemistries Face Increased Competition from Latest Battery Chemistries Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries – Set to Create a Revolution Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB) – A Threat to Li-Ion Battery Asia-Pacific – Dominating the Lithium-ion Battery Production Advanced Batteries Sector – An Overview 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

