ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:10 | 09.06.2020
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Rechargeable Batteries Industry – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Rechargeable Batteries – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Rechargeable Batteries market worldwide will grow by a projected US$15.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Lithium-Ion, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.6% and reach a market size of US$41.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Lithium-Ion market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$460 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$445.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Lithium-Ion segment will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Rechargeable Batteries market.
Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Rechargeable Batteries market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect
2018 Global Economic Outlook
Current and Future Analysis
Review of Demographic Trends
Rapidly Growing Urban Population Create Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Extends Large-Scale Opportunities
Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion
Lithium-Ion Batteries to Drive Future Growth
Industrial and Consumer Electronics Segment Keeps NiMH Battery Market Buoyant
Global Battery Sector Attracts Higher Investments
Li-Ion Batteries See Increased Investments
Global Competitor Market Shares
Rechargeable Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Lithium Batteries – Undeterred Growth
Widening Applications Spur Growth for Li-Ion Batteries
Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Battery Makers Tuning Energies for the Booming Digital World
LiB Prices to Soften
Ongoing Researches for Finding Replacement of Lithium in Batteries
Pushing Li-S Battery Technology as a Cheaper Alternative to Li-ion Chemistry
Nano-Enabled Batteries Set to Grow
Types of Nano-Enabled Batteries and Applications
Futuristic Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention
Demand for Rechargeable Battery-Use Elecfoil Poised to Grow
NiCd Battery Demand on Decline
NiMH – A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications
Large Scale Manufacturers Hinder Growth of Small Scale Players
Manufacturers Resort to Continuous Innovation to Stay Afloat
Existing Chemistries Face Increased Competition from Latest Battery Chemistries
Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries – Set to Create a Revolution
Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB) – A Threat to Li-Ion Battery
Asia-Pacific – Dominating the Lithium-ion Battery Production
Advanced Batteries Sector – An Overview
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rs2rdz
