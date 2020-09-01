12:44 | 01.09.2020

Impact of COVID-19 on the Worldwide Automotive Coolant Market to 2026 – Featuring ExxonMobil, Castrol & British Petroleum Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Automotive Coolant Market, Size, Share, Outlook and COVID-19 Strategies, Global Forecasts from 2019 to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report presents the emerging market trends, factors driving the Automotive Coolant market growth, and potential opportunities over the forecast period. The trends underpinning the profitability of Automotive Coolant companies are shifting rapidly, forcing companies to carefully align their strengths in synchronization with Automotive Coolant industry trends. To avoid getting left behind in an intensive competitive Automotive Coolant market, global companies need a new approach to ensure they create value in this environment. Amid increasing activities of M&A and growing activist-investor activity, Automotive Coolant companies must strengthen their capabilities to maintain their market shares in the Automotive Coolant industry. To assist Automotive Coolant manufacturers and vendors to formulate their strategies and analyze their business in the global front, the publisher has published its 2020 series of Automotive Coolant market size, share, opportunities, and outlook to 2026. The report explores changing Automotive Coolant market landscape, capital markets, strategies, mergers & acquisitions in the global and country-level markets. The report presents an introduction to the Automotive Coolant market in 2020, analyzing the COVID-19 impact both quantitatively and qualitatively. It presents the strategies being adopted by leading Automotive Coolant companies, emerging market trends, Automotive Coolant market drivers, challenges, and potential opportunities to 2026. The market attractiveness index is also included to assess the impact of suppliers, buyers, competitive landscape, new entrants, and substitutes on the Automotive Coolant market. The global Automotive Coolant market size is forecast across different scenarios including the actual forecasts and COVID affected forecasts from 2019 to 2026. Further, Automotive Coolant market revenue and market shares in global industry are forecast across different types of Automotive Coolant, applications, and end-user segments of Automotive Coolant and across 18 countries.

Companies Mentioned

ExxonMobil Castrol Limited British Petroleum Cummins Inc. Royal Dutch Shell BASF Chevron LUKOIL Motul S.A. Sinopec

Report Guide

COVID-19 Impact is specifically included in the research This report is in its 12th version since first publication in September 2010 It comprises of over 90 tables and charts The report spans across 150 pages Data and analysis is sourced from own proprietary databases

General Scope

Analysis across different types and applications is covered Five regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America and South and Central Americas are included 18 countries are included in the analytical research Five Company Profiles analyzing their Business, Revenues, and Operations is presented

Key Topics Covered: 1 Table of Contents 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Panorama, 2020 2.2 Automotive Coolant Outlook to 2026 – Original Forecasts 2.3 Automotive Coolant Outlook to 2026 – COVID-19 Affected Forecasts

3 Strategic Analytics to Boost Productivity and Profitability

3.1 Potential Market Drivers and Opportunities 3.2 New Challenges and Strategies being adopted by Companies 3.3 Short Term and Long Term Automotive Coolant market trends 3.4 Impact of New Entrants, Competitive Landscape, Substitutes, Buyer and Supplier Powers

4 Global Automotive Coolant Market Outlook across Types to 2026

4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coolant Market Outlook across Types, 2019 – 2026 4.2 Europe Automotive Coolant Market Outlook across Types, 2019 – 2026 4.3 North America Automotive Coolant Market Outlook across Types, 2019 – 2026 4.4 South and Central America Automotive Coolant Market Outlook across Types, 2019 – 2026 4.5 Middle East Africa Automotive Coolant Market Outlook across Types, 2019 – 2026

5 Global Automotive Coolant Market Outlook across Applications to 2026

5.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coolant Market Outlook across Applications, 2019 – 2026 5.2 Europe Automotive Coolant Market Outlook across Applications, 2019 – 2026 5.3 North America Automotive Coolant Market Outlook across Applications, 2019 – 2026 5.4 South and Central America Automotive Coolant Market Outlook across Applications, 2019 – 2026 5.5 Middle East Africa Automotive Coolant Market Outlook across Applications, 2019 – 2026

6 Country – wise Automotive Coolant Market Analysis and Outlook to 2026 7 Global Automotive Coolant Market Competitive Analysis

7.1 Top 10 Leading Companies in the global Automotive Coolant industry 7.1.1 Business Overview 7.1.2 Automotive Coolant Products and Services 7.1.3 SWOT Analysis 7.1.4 Financial Profile

8 Global Automotive Coolant Market – Recent Developments

8.1 Automotive Coolant Market News and Developments 8.2 Automotive Coolant Market Deals Landscape

9 Appendix

