16:40 | 22.12.2020

Imperial Dade Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Jackson Newell Paper Company, Further Expanding Southeast Presence

Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Jackson Newell Paper Company (“Jackson Newell”). The transaction represents the 31st acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and President of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in Meridian, Mississippi, Jackson Newell is a leading distributor of janitorial and paper supplies. With 99 years of experience, the company has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breadth of products, and high touch customer service. Together, the Imperial Dade platform will operate 67 facilities across the country and solidify its position as the national leader in specialty distribution. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Jackson Newell customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions. Imperial Dade remains critical to the supply chain and this acquisition reinforces our commitment to provide essential supplies to our customers during these difficult times and going forward. “Jackson Newell’s storied history in the industry and exceptional customer service make it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform,” said Robert Tillis. “The acquisition of Jackson Newell provides us a foothold in the large and growing Mississippi market which is key as we expand geographically and grow nationally with our customers. We enthusiastically welcome the Jackson Newell family into Imperial Dade,” said Jason Tillis. “The legacy we have built here at Jackson Newell over the past 99 years will provide a great foundation for growth for Imperial Dade in our region. Under the leadership of Imperial Dade, we will be able to continue to provide exceptional customer service while accelerating the growth we have experienced in recent years,” said Bill Allen, Chairman and CEO of Jackson Newell Paper Company.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 60,000 customers across the United States and Puerto Rico. Since CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005489/en/