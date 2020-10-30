|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:56 | 30.10.2020
Imperial declares fourth quarter 2020 dividend
Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on January 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2020.
This fourth quarter 2020 dividend compares with the third quarter 2020 dividend of 22 cents per share.
Imperial has a long and successful history of growth and financial stability in Canada as a leading member of the petroleum industry. The company has paid dividends every year for over a century and has increased its annual dividend payment for 26 consecutive years.
Source: Imperial
