22:30 | 14.04.2021
Imperial to hold 2021 First Quarter Earnings Call
(TSE:IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2021 First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, April 30, following the company’s first quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.
During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial’s covering analysts.
Please click here [https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/krc7beim] to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors.
Source: Imperial
