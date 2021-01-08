17:06 | 08.01.2021

Important News from Hull

Three leading professional service companies have come together to form a national platform that will result in comprehensive environmental, energy, water, and civil infrastructure capabilities. Round Table Capital Partners (“RTC”) launched this new venture with the acquisition of Hull & Associates, LLC (“Hull”) in July of 2020, and has now further expanded the organization with the acquisitions of Duffield Associates, LLC (“Duffield”) and HSW Consulting, LLC (“HSW”).

The platform is RTC’s third buy and build strategy in the AEC industry. Tony Brindisi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC, said, “We are very bullish on the AEC industry, given the strong tailwinds driving demand for environmental services and sustainable infrastructure development. With these acquisitions, which bring together three highly successful organizations and an exemplary team of experienced executives, we are confident we have the foundation to build a true market leader over the coming years.” The leaders of Hull, Duffield and HSW remain with the company as senior leaders within the new organization. Gerry Salontai, CEO of the platform, explained, “Each of these companies has outstanding leadership in place that will allow continued success individually while building a combined leadership team moving forward. Hull, HSW and Duffield provide a complementary set of capabilities that will expand service offerings to our growing client base within the combined companies.” With offices in eight states (Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Texas) the firm has a broad geographic reach. The addition of Duffield and HSW builds on an already comprehensive capability set in environmental site assessment and remediation, energy, water resources and treatment, site civil infrastructure, and climate change resiliency, along with marine and coastal engineering. The client sector markets for the platform include the industrials, real estate, energy, transportation, and government sectors. The platform will continue to grow organically, by providing superior service to its clients, and inorganically, by adding like-cultured firms that expand its geographic reach, complement its service offerings and strengthen its diverse and deeply experienced team of professionals. Guy Marcozzi of Duffield notes, “We’re excited to take this deliberate strategic next step because it provides additional technical breadth and depth to serve clients, allows us to pivot effectively towards today’s environmental and infrastructure needs and provides exciting new opportunities for our staff.” Steve Folsom of HSW said, “This is a win-win for our employees and clients alike to take advantage of the expertise of these excellent companies, to expand our geography, and create new opportunities. We are proud of our staff and excited to be a part of this national platform.” Stradling, Yocca, Carlson and Rauth, P.C. acted as legal counsel, and BDO USA, LLP and CohnReznick, LLP acted as financial and tax advisors on behalf of RTC and its affiliates. AEC Advisors represented HSW in this transaction. Hull & Associates, LLC offers a broad spectrum of services for the environment, energy, and infrastructure markets. Now in our 41st year of operation, we strive to provide informed, efficient, and sustainable solutions for our clients across all our market areas. Innovative thinking combined with an emphasis on health and safety, Hull continues to deliver exceptional, value-added services that exceed our client’s expectations. RTC Partners is a private equity firm that focuses on investing in and building strong businesses with committed management teams in the professional, business, and healthcare services industries. The firm’s dedicated emphasis on human capital, combined with its thoughtful approach to both organic and inorganic opportunities, allows organizations to unlock the next stage of growth while enabling sustainable and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. RTC is actively seeking additional platform and add-on acquisitions in its targeted markets. Duffield Associates, LLC are specialists in civil and environmental engineering projects serving Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware. Our services also include civil, environmental, and geotechnical engineering, water and wastewater engineering, marine engineering and dredge material management, transportation, natural resources, structural engineering, landscape architecture, and materials testing with an emphasis on person-to-person collaboration across our diverse range of engineering disciplines. We also take pride in our community outreach which enables us to make a positive difference in the world around us. HSW Consulting, LLC is a Florida based environmental science and engineering company that provides comprehensive engineering and scientific expertise for our clients nationwide. We specialize in tailored and collaborative design solutions for the full range of services we offer that include environmental, water resources, military and federal, and quality assurance capabilities. Our commitment to excellence, value, relationships and partnerships, health and safety, and communication is reflected in our long-term record of responsible environmental stewardship.

