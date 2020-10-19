|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
4:00 | 20.10.2020
Impossible Foods Accelerates International Growth as Flagship Product Debuts in Asian Grocery Stores
Impossible Foods is making its award-winning, plant-based meat available to home chefs in Asia in nearly 200 grocery stores across Hong Kong and Singapore — the first time Impossible Beef Made From Plants has been available for home chefs outside of the United States.
In Singapore, Impossible Beef priced at SG$16.90 (SRP) will start rolling out this week at nearly 100 NTUC FairPrice stores, including FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets. In addition, Singapore’s biggest online grocer, RedMart, is selling Impossible Beef for home delivery.
Impossible Beef debuted in Asia’s top restaurants two years ago, when fans lined up to try the Silicon Valley phenomenon dubbed a “triumph of food engineering.” Impossible Beef is now served in the Hong Kong and Singapore restaurants of world-class chefs such as May Chow, Uwe Opencensky, Gordon Ramsay, Ricky Leung, Adam Penney and Andrei Soen.
“The world’s most respected chefs consistently tell us that the Impossible Burger blows them away. And we can’t wait for Hong Kong and Singapore’s home chefs to experience the same magic in their own kitchens — whether using Impossible Beef in their traditional family favorites or inventing new recipes that go viral,” said Impossible Foods’ CEO and Founder Dr. Patrick O. Brown.
The California-based startup makes delicious, wholesome, plant-based foods that deliver all the pleasures and nutritional benefits that consumers demand. A 4-ounce serving of Impossible Beef contains 19 g of protein and is a source of iron — and it has 0 mg cholesterol, 14 g of total fat, 8 g of saturated fat and 240 calories. (A conventional 4-ounce “80/20” patty from cows has 80 mg cholesterol, 23 g of total fat, 9 g of saturated fat and 290 calories.)
Impossible Beef uses 96% less land, 87% less water and 89% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional beef from cows. Fans can learn exactly how much land, water and emissions they’ve saved by using Impossible Beef instead of ground beef from cows at Impossible Foods’ Impact Calculator.
Impossible Foods is one of America’s fastest-growing brands and the leading driver of growth in the overall plant-based food category. Nine out of 10 people who buy Impossible Burger regularly eat animal-derived foods.
According to the US analytics company Numerator, the vast majority of Impossible Foods’ sales come at the direct expense of animal-derived meat: 72 cents per dollar comes from consumers who are shifting their purchases to Impossible Burger from other categories of animal-derived meats — proof that Impossible Burger is displacing Old Meat.
But COVID-19 dramatically altered the shopping and cooking habits of consumers worldwide, with more residents dining at home. Home chefs in Singapore and Hong Kong have flooded social media with photos and recipes of dishes, inspiring friends and relatives and driving up demand in brick-and-mortar and grocery stores.
Impossible Foods joined the recipe-sharing frenzy, launching its first cookbook this year. Following its initial release, the cookbook was named a #1 Best Seller in Amazon’s Burger & Sandwich Recipes category, as well as #1 New Release in Amazon’s Sustainable Living and Vegan Cooking categories. Impossible™: The Cookbook (Chronicle Books) is now available for sale in Asia, through online sellers such as Kinokuniya, Amazon.sg, Amazon.com, and Book Depository..
The cookbook features 40 recipes from some of the pioneering chefs and personalities who introduced the product to the world, including May Chow (Little Bao, Hong Kong), Andrei Soen (Park Bench Deli, Singapore), Ricky Leung (EMPRESS, Singapore), and Que Vinh Dang (NHAU, Hong Kong).
Impossible Foods was Inc. Magazine’s company of the year and one of Time Magazine’s 50 Genius companies. The flagship product, Impossible Burger, was named top plant-based burger by the New York Times and received the Food and Beverage (FABI) Award from the National Restaurant Association.
