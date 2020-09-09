|
4:00 | 10.09.2020
Impossible™ Sausage Made from Plants Makes Its International Debut in Asia
Starting today, Impossible Foods is rolling out Impossible Sausage Made From Plants in Hong Kong, the first international market for the award-winning, plant-based patty.
Starting today, Hong Kongers can buy Impossible Sausage as a breakfast sandwich at 200 coffee shops. Impossible Sausage will become available later this month at additional restaurants, including Fini’s, Franks Italian American, Triple O’s and URBAN. Please check out our locator map for specific locations.
Impossible Burger ignited the movement toward a sustainable food system when it debuted in 2016 at David Chang’s trendsetting Manhattan restaurant. Back then, it took Impossible Foods more than six months to scale up manufacturing to provide Impossible Burger to 200 locations.
By contrast, Impossible Foods launched Impossible Sausage in January 2020 and, within six months, rolled out the product in more than 22,000 locations globally — making Impossible Sausage one of the most successful rollouts in the plant-based meat category.
“Unprecedented demand for Impossible Sausage is a clear signal to incumbent industry: Consumers are accelerating the shift to a plant-based food system,” said Impossible Foods’ Founder and CEO Dr. Patrick O. Brown. “This is particularly true in Asia, where pork dominates the meat market yet represents catastrophic threats to public health and the natural environment.”
Impossible Foods selected Hong Kong for the international launch of Impossible Sausage because the region is a one of the world’s top culinary hotspots — home of the most discerning foodies and chefs, and a global bellwether for cultural and food trends. Impossible Foods’ goal is to eliminate the need for animal agriculture worldwide, particularly in Asia, where meat consumption represents 44% of the world’s demand.
Compared to the leading US brand of pork sausage, Impossible Sausage has the same amount of protein, 60% more iron, 45% fewer calories, 60% less total fat, 50% less saturated fat and 0 mg cholesterol. Impossible Sausage contains no antibiotics.
Impossible Sausage Made from Plants is versatile and convenient. The 1.6-ounce (45g) patties are pre-seasoned with traditional breakfast seasoning and arrive fully cooked in 10-pound boxes. The juicy, savory plant-based patties that pair perfectly with traditional breakfast accompaniments and steal the show as a center-of-the-plate delicacy.
For sales details, email hello@impossiblefoods.com.
Populations of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles, and amphibians have, on average, declined in size by 60 percent in just over 40 years. Animal agriculture is a primary driver of the accelerating collapse in diverse wildlife populations and ecosystems on land and in oceans, rivers and lakes.
While cows and chicken are America’s favorite protein sources, pigs are the most widely eaten animal in the world, accounting for about 38% of meat production worldwide.
According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, the world is home to about 1.44 billion pigs; with an average weight of about 112 kg, total farmed pig biomass totals 175 billion kg. That’s nearly twice as much as the total biomass of all wild terrestrial vertebrates.
In order to satisfy humanity’s voracious demand for pork — from dumplings to breakfast patties — 47 pigs are killed on average every second of every day, based on FAO data.
In addition to the environmental toll, human’s reliance on animals for food has been a public health disaster for at least a century. Consuming animals has been the root cause of a disproportionate number of viruses and pandemics — including the 1918 “Spanish flu” (from swine viruses), SARS, MERS and the majority of human cases of influenza A (from live or dead infected poultry) — and, most recently, COVID-19.
Eating animals imparts risk of zoonotic outbreaks, by bringing wild animals in close proximity to humans (via markets or via deforestation) and by creating ‘reservoirs’ for pathogens in the form of domesticated livestock.
The mission of Impossible Foods is to eliminate the need for animals in the food system. Transitioning away from eating animal products is one of the best ways to reduce the likelihood of future animal to human pandemics.
Impossible Foods was Inc. Magazine’s company of the year and one of Time Magazine’s 50 Genius companies. The flagship product, Impossible Burger, was named top plant-based burger by the New York Times and received the Food and Beverage (FABI) Award from the National Restaurant Association.
