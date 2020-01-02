|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:24 | 02.01.2020
In Stock Parts, Inc. Acquires Mar-Dustrial Sales Inventory and Intellectual Property
Industrial parts supplier In Stock Parts, Inc. (www.instockparts.com) announces that it has acquired a majority of the inventory of Falk couplings and Falk gear reducers from Mar-Dustrial Sales, Inc. at a recent auction in Portland, Oregon. Mar-Dustrial has served as a supplier of high-quality power transmission products to the mining, and pulp and paper industries of the Pacific Northwest since 1947. Subsequent to the auction, In Stock Parts acquired intellectual property from the company including the Mar-Dustrial name, the company’s website, and its customer and inventory databases.
“This purchase complements our broad inventory of couplings and gear reducers, which is already one of the largest in the country,” said Joshua Hopkins, president of In Stock Parts. “We look forward to serving Mar-Dustrial’s customers and continuing to provide them with the extraordinary level of service that is the Mar-Dustrial legacy. ”
Contact: In Stock Parts, Inc., 4800 Siegenthaler Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72916, (479) 668-3141, www.instockparts.com
