15:30 | 05.04.2021

Increased Utilization in the Automotive Industry to Bolster Growth of the Bonded Magnet Market, whilst Consumer Electronic Sector also do not Lag Behind in its Leveraging its Benefits: TMR

– Growing utilization of bonded magnets in the automotive sector due to their lightweight characteristics is anticipated to support growth of the bonded magnet market over the forecast tenure- Rare-earth high-performance magnets, which are used in the manufacture of electric vehicles, wind turbines, and electronics are driving market growthALBANY, N.Y., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Bonded magnets are composites that are made up of a fixed magnetic powder or powders incorporated into a form of non-magnetic matrix. An elastomeric or thermoplastic binder is commonly utilized for this sort of matrix. Bonded magnets are known as one of the most important magnetic materials and it comes with a broad variety of applications, which is likely to boost global bonded magnet market [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bonded-magnet-market.html] in the years to come. To make injection moulded, compression, and flexible magnets, various types of thermo-plastic resins and thermo-elastomer are combined with various types of magnetic powders.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg]Rare-earth high-performance magnets play a critical role in the manufacturing of electric cars, wind turbines, electronics, and various other goods, leading to the rapid growth of the market. Polymer-bonded rare-earth magnets are compatible with 3D printing technology and injection moulding applications, so manufacturers are expanding their manufacturing capabilities. In addition, these magnets have received a lot of attention because of their shape flexibility and corrosion resistance. Import duties, on the other hand, raise the cost of production for firms in the bonded magnet industry in Europe, since these companies obtain uncommon earths from places out of Europe. Firms are stepping up their efforts to improve industrial recycling practices in order to reduce import duties.Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Bonded Magnet Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=29480]The global bonded magnet market is expected to rise at a rate of ~6% CAGR, surpassing US$ 3 Bn by 2030. In the near future, the electrical and electronics sector is expected to provide lucrative prospects for the global bonded magnet market.Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29480]Key Findings of Market Report

— Flourishing Consumer Electronic Sector to Offer Highly Lucrative

Opportunities

Manufacturing companies in the global bonded magnet market are observing increased opportunities with the expansion of the consumer electronics sector. Complicated shapes, high efficiency, and miniaturization are all coming up as trends for these small magnets. To improve magnetic efficiency, businesses in the global bonded magnet market are continuing to increase their endeavours to fabricate neodymium iron boron-based permanent magnets utilizing hot deformation and sintering methods. Hot deformation and sintering for complex-shaped magnets, on the other hand, is likely to increase the cost of manufacturing. As a result, companies are leveraging the bonding process to produce neodymium iron boron-based permanent magnets with greater shape diversity.In the manufacturing of electronics and e-bikes, diversity of shapes in bonded magnets is strongly favoured. Manufacturing companies are doing this by utilizing binders such as strong epoxy resins, which have the benefits of being hassle-free for process and molding. They are continuously updating their research and development activities to provide high temperature tolerance in bonded magnets.

— Lightweight Properties of Bonded Magnet to Accelerate its Uptake in the

Automotive Industry

The acceptance of bonded magnets in the automotive sector is anticipated to support growth of the global bonded magnet market owing to their lightweight properties. A bonded magnet is utilized in a number of electrical devices that are used in daily life. These are used in a variety of electronic devices, including cell phones, DVD and CD drivers, printers, and hard drives. Audio devices, such as microphones, headphones, and speakers often make use of bonded magnets. In speakers, these magnets are utilized in conjunction with an electric current carrying coil, which changes electrical energy into mechanical energy and then it drives the speaker cone. As a consequence, the pressure of the ambient air changes, resulting in sound. Hence, the global bonded magnet market is expected to expand due to the increased use of bonded magnets in electronic devices.View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/29480 [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/29480]Bonded Magnet Market: Growth Drivers

— Bonded magnets are utilized in numerous electronics and electrical

applications. It can be utilised in hard drives, printers, scanners, and

cell phones among other things. As a result of their widespread use in

electronic devices, the development of the electronics sector is

expected to fuel demand for bonded magnets.

— Given their cost-effectiveness and superior performance over

alternatives such as sintered magnets, these magnets are commonly

utilized in many of the electronic devices. All types of sensors and

motors, which are crucial parts of any electronic system, make use of

bonded magnets as a major component.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Bonded Magnet Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=29480<ype=S]Global Bonded Magnet Market: Key Competitors

— Magnequench International, Inc.

— Dexter Magnetic Technologies, Inc.

— Advanced Technology Materials Co. Ltd.

— Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation

— Alliance LLC

Global Bonded Magnet Market: Segmentation Product Type

— Rare-earth Bonded Magnets

— Ferrite Bonded Magnets

— Hybrid Bonded Magnets

Process

— Compression

— Injection Molding

— Extrusion

— Calendering

Application

— Automotive & Transportation

— Electrical & Electronics

— Industrial

— Medical

— Power Generation

— Military & Aerospace

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chemical-market-reports-2.html] Industry,Blow Molding Machine Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/blow-molding-machine-market.html [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/blow-molding-machine-market.html]Rotomolding Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rotomolding-market.html [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rotomolding-market.html]Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm]About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.ContactMr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com [mailto:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com]

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/bonded-magnet-market.htm [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/bonded-magnet-market.htm]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com [http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/]Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg]Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpgTransparency Market Research