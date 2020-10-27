14:30 | 27.10.2020

Index AR Solutions Celebrates Rapid Expansion to Nearly 240 Mobile Apps and eBooks

Index AR Solutions, a leading provider of digital workforce training, celebrated a major milestone in its product library today, which now includes 238 unique mobile apps and eBooks being created through the company’s SuperApp® Development model. Customers use field-tested SuperApp mobile apps and eBooks to measurably transform business operations and modernize training initiatives – making workers safer, more capable and more efficient.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005279/en/Utility technician uses a SuperApp from Index AR Solutions to visualize how a natural gas meter operates. (Photo: Business Wire)

SuperApps are augmented reality (AR) applications and eBook solutions created through co-marketing agreements between Index and a client company or investor sponsor. Delivering the core functionality of Index’s custom-built applications, SuperApp product development is performed in close collaboration with the initial client partner using real-world scenarios. SuperApps are then made available for purchase by other clients. The SuperApp partner benefits from a solution that is custom built for their workers, but solves a challenge faced by other companies. When the solution is purchased by other clients, the partner earns royalties on sales. Partners can earn back part, all or greater than their initial investment. In turn, clients who buy the SuperApp receive a solution that has been proven in the field and ready for rapid deployment in their environment following a few customizations. This approach reduces risk and slashes implementation time compared to traditional methods. “Our business model and app development process are truly centered around people, partnerships, work processes and accelerating useful technology into the marketplace,” said Dan Arczynski, CEO, Index AR Solutions. “We attribute our rapid growth to the way we work side-by-side workers and management to deploy digital tools that drive real results. Instead of augmenting reality, we augment people, and we are inspired by our clients’ investment in their people.” Index offers a variety of fast-start, ready now and custom app development for specific use cases. For more information on the complete Index portfolio, including product videos, data sheets, case studies and media coverage, please visit Index AR Solutions.

About Index AR Solutions

Index AR Solutions is an American enterprise eBook and augmented reality mobile application provider creating custom and off-the-shelf products that make workers safer, more capable and more productive. For more information about Index AR Solutions, visit IndexARSolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005279/en/