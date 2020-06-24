16:40 | 24.06.2020

India Bus Duct Trunking System Market by Insulation, Power Range, Conductor, Application, Region and Company – Forecast to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “India Bus Duct Trunking System Market (2020-2025): Market Forecast by Insulation (Air and Sandwich), by Power Range, by Conductor, by Applications Including Power Utilities, Argo-Industries and Civil Buildings), by Regions and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. According to the report, India’s Bus Duct Trunking System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2025. This report comprehensively covers the market by insulation, power rating, conductor, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the India bus duct trunking system market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics. India bus duct trunking system market would grow owing to increasing commercial and industrial infrastructure in the country, coupled with the growing trend of using busbar for electrification networks in factories and manufacturing units. Moreover, ever-increasing fire incidents in commercial and manufacturing establishments have raised a concern in India, which increases the scope for technological advancement in the electrical transmission involved in the establishment mentioned above; these factors would spur the demand for bus duct trunking systems in the country over the coming years The air insulated bus duct trunking segment acquired significant revenue share in the overall India bus duct trunking system market in 2019. However, the sandwich insulated bus duct trunking system would witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to an increasing trend in the installation of busbars in the industrial sector due to more fire-resistant capacity than its substitutes. Moreover, development projects in the commercial sector such as the construction of new hospitals and malls, for instance, Supertech SuperNova, Indiabulls House, Supertech Astralis, and many other projects in major cities across India would lead to the growth in demand for bus duct trunking system during the forecast period. By applications, commercial and industrial domains accounted for significant revenue share in 2019 as efforts from private and public associations brought infrastructural growth in these applications, which triggered the demand for electrification solutions for construction sites, preferably bus duct trunking system. Further, the medium power range segment of the bus duct trunking system captured significant revenue share in 2019 on the back of higher utilization of the product in growing industrial and transportation sectors. Additionally, the construction of new airports underway such as Jewar Airport, Mopa Airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and Bhogapuram Airport would, in turn, trigger the demand for bus duct trunking systems in India over the years to come.

Key Topics Covered 1. Executive Summary2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description 2.2. Key Highlights of the Report 2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation 2.4. Research Methodology 2.5. Assumptions

3. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Overview

3.1. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, 2015-2025F 3.2. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market – Industry Life Cycle, 2019 3.3. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market – Porter’s Five Forces 3.4. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Value Chain & Ecosystem 3.5. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenue Share, By Insulation, 2019 & 2025F 3.6. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenue Share, By Power Rating, 2019 & 2025F 3.7. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenue Share, By Conductor, 2019 & 2025F 3.8. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenue Share, By Application, 2019 & 2025F 3.9. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenue Share, By Region, 2019 & 2025F

4. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis 4.2. Market Drivers 4.3. Market Restraints

5. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Trends6. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Overview, By Insulation

6.1. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Air Insulation, 2015-2025F 6.2. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Sandwich insulation, 2015-2025F

7. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Overview, By Power Rating

7.1. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Lighting Power Range, 2015-2025F 7.2. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Low Power Range, 2015-2025F 7.3. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Medium Power Range, 2015-2025F 7.4. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By High Power Range, 2015-2025F

8. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Overview, By Conductor

8.1. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Copper, 2015-2025F 8.2. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Aluminium, 2015-2025F

9. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Overview, By Application

9.1. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2015-2025F 9.2. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2015-2025F 9.3. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2015-2025F 9.4. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Transportation Application, 2015-2025F 9.5. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F

10. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Overview, By Region

10.1. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Northern Region, 2015-2025F 10.2. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Southern Region, 2015-2025F 10.3. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Eastern Region, 2015-2025F 10.4. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenues, By Western Region, 2015-2025F

11. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market – Government Standards, Certifications and Regulations12. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market – Identification of Test Facilities / Certifying Bodies in India13. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market – Manufacturing Analysis14. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market – Key Performance Indicators15. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market – Opportunity Assessment

15.1. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Conductor, 2025F 15.2. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application, 2025F 15.3. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Region, 2025F

16. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Competitive Landscape

16.1. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2019 16.2. India Bus Duct Trunking System Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

17. Company Profiles

17.1. ABB India Ltd. 17.2. C&S Electric Limited 17.3. Eaton Fluid Power Limited 17.4. Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. 17.5. Honeywell Automation India Limited 17.6. Larsen & Toubro Limited 17.7. Legrand 17.8. RR Global 17.9. Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd. 17.10. Siemens Ltd.

18. Key Strategic Recommendations

