India City Gas Distribution Market to 2030 – by Type, Source of Supply, End-use, Competition Forecast & Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “India City Gas Distribution Market, by Type (CNG Vs PNG), By Source of Supply (Domestically Supplied, LNG & International Pipeline), By End Use (Automotive, Residential, Commercial & Industrial), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 – 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The City Gas Distribution (CGD) market in India is forecast to witness a CAGR of 10% to grow from an estimated 9,223 MMSCM (Million Metric Standard Cubic Meter) in 2020 to 25,570 MMSCM by 2030. Growth in the market is anticipated on account of increasing natural gas demand from automotive, industrial, commercial as well as residential end user segments. With an increasing number of favorable initiatives taken in the CGD sector by the Government of India, an rising number of companies are being authorized and granted licenses in Round 9 and 10 to operate in CGD industry in different geographies across the country. For instance, Indian Oil Corporation and Adani Gas Limited won the most licenses for distribution of gas in 17 and 15 geographical areas under the 9th and 10th rounds of city gas distribution, respectively. The government also plans to generate employment by shifting to gas based economy as natural gas is an environment friendly as well as a low-priced fuel. The new and revised regulations helped in gaining more participation from public & private sectors in the CGD market, thereby aiding in expanding the coverage of CGD network to 228 GAs covering overall 70.86% of the cumulative population and 52.80% of the area of the country.

Objective of the Study:

To evaluate and forecast the Indian City Gas Distribution Market size. To identify various sectors utilizing them, in terms of volume, and, by segmenting the Indian City Gas Distribution Market into four regions – North, East, West and South – and major states. To evaluate and forecast natural gas consumption across different end user industries. To evaluate natural gas consumption, by volume, by source of supply (Domestic, LNG & International Pipeline) To evaluate India natural gas share in primary energy mix. To identify major drivers & challenges for the Indian City Gas Distribution Market. To identify major companies distributing natural gas in India. To profile major companies operating in the Indian City Gas Distribution Market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. India Natural Gas Sector Outlook

5.1. Production, 2013-2030 5.2. Consumption, 2013-2030 5.3. Natural Gas Share in the Primary Energy Mix, 2018 5.4. Natural Gas Supply Scenario, 2013-2030 5.4.1. Domestic 5.4.2.LNG 5.4.3. India LNG

6. India City Gas Distribution Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.1.1. By Volume 6.1.2. By Value 6.2. Market Share & Forecast 6.2.1. By Type (CNG, PNG) 6.2.2. By Source of Supply (Domestically Supplied, LNG, International Pipeline Trade) 6.2.3. By End Use Sector (Automotive, Residential, Commercial & Industrial) 6.2.4. By Region (West, North, East and South) 6.2.5. By Marketing Company

7. West India City Gas Distribution Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Volume 7.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.2.1. By Type (CNG, PNG) 7.2.2. By Source of Supply (Domestically Supplied, LNG, International Pipeline Trade) 7.2.3. By End Use Sector (Automotive, Residential, Commercial & Industrial) 7.2.4. By Major State

8. North India City Gas Distribution Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Volume 8.2. Market Share & Forecast 8.2.1. By Type (CNG, PNG) 8.2.2. By Source of Supply (Domestically Supplied, LNG, International Pipeline Trade) 8.2.3. By End Use Sector (Automotive, Residential, Commercial & Industrial) 8.2.4. By Major State

9. East India City Gas Distribution Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.1.1. By Volume 9.2. Market Share & Forecast 9.2.1. By Type (CNG, PNG) 9.2.2. By Source of Supply (Domestically Supplied, LNG, International Pipeline Trade) 9.2.3. By End Use Sector (Automotive, Residential, Commercial & Industrial) 9.2.4. By Major State

10. South India City Gas Distribution Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast 10.1.1. By Volume 10.2. Market Share & Forecast 10.2.1. By Type (CNG, PNG) 10.2.2. By Source of Supply (Domestically Supplied, LNG, International Pipeline Trade) 10.2.3. By End Use Sector (Automotive, Residential, Commercial & Industrial) 10.2.4. By Major State

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers 11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments 13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Matrix 14.2. Company Profiles 14.2.1. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) 14.2.2. GAIL Gas Limited 14.2.3. Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) 14.2.4. Gujarat Gas Limited 14.2.5. Adani Gas Limited 14.2.6. Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) 14.2.7. Central U.P. Gas Limited (CUGL) 14.2.8. Bhagyanagar Gas Limited (BGL) 14.2.9. Tripura Natural Gas Company Limited (TNGCL) 14.2.10. Sabarmati Gas Limited (SGL) 14.2.11. Green Gas Limited

15. Strategic Recommendations

