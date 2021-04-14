17:53 | 14.04.2021

India Data Center Market (2021 to 2026) – Procurement of Renewable Energy In Data Centers Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Data Center Market in India – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The India data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2020-2026. The India market is witnessing significant investment from colocation service providers due to high demand from BFSI, logistics, transportation, e-commerce, and government agencies, fueled by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several global colocation and data center service providers have been shown a tremendous inclination toward the Indian data center market, which is likely to contribute to the market growth. For instance, in August 2020, Equinix entered India with the acquisition of GPX Global Systems in Mumbai, which is likely to close by Q2 2021. In December 2020, Adani Group announced to set up a hyperscale data center facility with an investment of around $340 million in Chennai. The company had partnered with the global colocation service provider, EdgeConneX, to build and operate 1 GW of data center campuses across the country, powered by renewable energy power plants in India. Government agencies and enterprises are setting up their own data centers in India. The deployment of on-premises infrastructure solutions continues to grow in the market. Also, the National Payments Corporation of India, State Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India, and Information Technology Department Tamil Nadu investing in their self-built facilities in the country.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the India data center market during the forecast period:

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic Increased Investments on Edge Data Centers Procurement of Renewable Energy in Data Centers Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms The study considers the present scenario of the India data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the COVID-19 impact on the data center market in India? 2. What is the India data center market size and growth rate during the forecast period? 3. What are the key drivers and trends in the Indian data center market? 4. Who are the new entrants in the India data center market? 5. Which are the prominent destinations for data center investments in India? 6. Which security challenges are faced by data center infrastructure providers?

Market Dynamics Opportunities & Trends

5G Deployment Enhances The Edge Data Center Investments Procurement Of Renewable Energy In Data Centers Growing Rack Power Density Increased Adoption Of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms

Enablers

COVID-19 Impact On Data Center Market In India Government To Grow Digital Economy & Data Center Investments Rise In Investments From Colocation Providers Cloud Adoption Increases Data Center Investments Big Data & IoT Drive Data Center Investments

Restraints

Challenges Related to Power Reliability Security Challenges In Data Centers Lack of Strong Network Connectivity Increasing Water Scarcity For Data Center Cooling

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks Atos Broadcom Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Huawei Technologies IBM Juniper Networks Lenovo NEC Corporation NetApp

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB Blue Box (Swegon) Caterpillar Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric) Cummins Delta Electronics Eaton KOEL (Kirloskar Group) Legrand NetRack Enclosures Panduit Rolls-Royce Power Systems Reillo Elettronica (Riello UPS) Rittal Schneider Electric Siemens STULZ Vertiv Group

Key Data Center General Construction Contractors

AECOM DSCO Group Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Prasa Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group) Turner & Townsend Vastunidhi

Key Data Center Investors

Airtel India (Nxtra Data) CtrlS NTT Global Data Centers (Netmagic) Pi Data Centers RackBank Reliance Jio Infocomm ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India Sify Technologies Web Werks Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

New Entrants

Adani Group Bridge Data Centres Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) Equinix (GPX Global Systems) Mantra Data Centers Princeton Digital Group (PDG) For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hoabrr

