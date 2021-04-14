ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:53 | 14.04.2021
India Data Center Market (2021 to 2026) – Procurement of Renewable Energy In Data Centers Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Data Center Market in India – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The India data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2020-2026.

The India market is witnessing significant investment from colocation service providers due to high demand from BFSI, logistics, transportation, e-commerce, and government agencies, fueled by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several global colocation and data center service providers have been shown a tremendous inclination toward the Indian data center market, which is likely to contribute to the market growth. For instance, in August 2020, Equinix entered India with the acquisition of GPX Global Systems in Mumbai, which is likely to close by Q2 2021. In December 2020, Adani Group announced to set up a hyperscale data center facility with an investment of around $340 million in Chennai.

The company had partnered with the global colocation service provider, EdgeConneX, to build and operate 1 GW of data center campuses across the country, powered by renewable energy power plants in India. Government agencies and enterprises are setting up their own data centers in India. The deployment of on-premises infrastructure solutions continues to grow in the market. Also, the National Payments Corporation of India, State Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India, and Information Technology Department Tamil Nadu investing in their self-built facilities in the country.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the India data center market during the forecast period:
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Increased Investments on Edge Data Centers

Procurement of Renewable Energy in Data Centers

Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms

The study considers the present scenario of the India data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the COVID-19 impact on the data center market in India?

2. What is the India data center market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

3. What are the key drivers and trends in the Indian data center market?

4. Who are the new entrants in the India data center market?

5. Which are the prominent destinations for data center investments in India?

6. Which security challenges are faced by data center infrastructure providers?
Market Dynamics Opportunities & Trends
5G Deployment Enhances The Edge Data Center Investments

Procurement Of Renewable Energy In Data Centers

Growing Rack Power Density

Increased Adoption Of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms
Enablers
COVID-19 Impact On Data Center Market In India

Government To Grow Digital Economy & Data Center Investments

Rise In Investments From Colocation Providers

Cloud Adoption Increases Data Center Investments

Big Data & IoT Drive Data Center Investments
Restraints
Challenges Related to Power Reliability

Security Challenges In Data Centers

Lack of Strong Network Connectivity

Increasing Water Scarcity For Data Center Cooling
Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NEC Corporation

NetApp
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB

Blue Box (Swegon)

Caterpillar

Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

Legrand

NetRack Enclosures

Panduit

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Reillo Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv Group
Key Data Center General Construction Contractors
AECOM

DSCO Group

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Prasa

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

Turner & Townsend

Vastunidhi
Key Data Center Investors
Airtel India (Nxtra Data)

CtrlS

NTT Global Data Centers (Netmagic)

Pi Data Centers

RackBank

Reliance Jio Infocomm

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India

Sify Technologies

Web Werks

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)
New Entrants
Adani Group

Bridge Data Centres

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Equinix (GPX Global Systems)

Mantra Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hoabrr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005672/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

18:02 Uhr | 14.04.2021
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: ...

17:58 Uhr | 14.04.2021
Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx ...

17:57 Uhr | 14.04.2021
ROUNDUP 3: Infektionsgeschehen ...

17:49 Uhr | 14.04.2021
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax ...

17:44 Uhr | 14.04.2021
Ölpreise legen deutlich zu - ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer