|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:53 | 14.04.2021
India Data Center Market (2021 to 2026) – Procurement of Renewable Energy In Data Centers Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Data Center Market in India – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The India data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2020-2026.
The India market is witnessing significant investment from colocation service providers due to high demand from BFSI, logistics, transportation, e-commerce, and government agencies, fueled by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several global colocation and data center service providers have been shown a tremendous inclination toward the Indian data center market, which is likely to contribute to the market growth. For instance, in August 2020, Equinix entered India with the acquisition of GPX Global Systems in Mumbai, which is likely to close by Q2 2021. In December 2020, Adani Group announced to set up a hyperscale data center facility with an investment of around $340 million in Chennai.
The company had partnered with the global colocation service provider, EdgeConneX, to build and operate 1 GW of data center campuses across the country, powered by renewable energy power plants in India. Government agencies and enterprises are setting up their own data centers in India. The deployment of on-premises infrastructure solutions continues to grow in the market. Also, the National Payments Corporation of India, State Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India, and Information Technology Department Tamil Nadu investing in their self-built facilities in the country.
Increased Investments on Edge Data Centers
Procurement of Renewable Energy in Data Centers
Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms
The study considers the present scenario of the India data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
2. What is the India data center market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
3. What are the key drivers and trends in the Indian data center market?
4. Who are the new entrants in the India data center market?
5. Which are the prominent destinations for data center investments in India?
6. Which security challenges are faced by data center infrastructure providers?
Procurement Of Renewable Energy In Data Centers
Growing Rack Power Density
Increased Adoption Of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms
Government To Grow Digital Economy & Data Center Investments
Rise In Investments From Colocation Providers
Cloud Adoption Increases Data Center Investments
Big Data & IoT Drive Data Center Investments
Security Challenges In Data Centers
Lack of Strong Network Connectivity
Increasing Water Scarcity For Data Center Cooling
Atos
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
NEC Corporation
NetApp
Blue Box (Swegon)
Caterpillar
Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)
Cummins
Delta Electronics
Eaton
KOEL (Kirloskar Group)
Legrand
NetRack Enclosures
Panduit
Rolls-Royce Power Systems
Reillo Elettronica (Riello UPS)
Rittal
Schneider Electric
Siemens
STULZ
Vertiv Group
DSCO Group
Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
Prasa
Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)
Turner & Townsend
Vastunidhi
CtrlS
NTT Global Data Centers (Netmagic)
Pi Data Centers
RackBank
Reliance Jio Infocomm
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India
Sify Technologies
Web Werks
Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)
Bridge Data Centres
Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
Equinix (GPX Global Systems)
Mantra Data Centers
Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hoabrr
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer