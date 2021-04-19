18:40 | 07.01.2022

India Feasibility & Indexation of DISCOMs Viable for Privatisation Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Feasibility & Indexation of DISCOMs Viable for Privatisation in India” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) do have an ownership for most of the power distribution utilities performing well below par with almost 15 state discoms still have loss levels in excess of 25% and 7 of them have it higher than that of 30% still. Therefore, arguably the role of electricity regulators in India becomes equally important in terms of having a collaborative approach to bring the desired autonomy in the functioning of the discoms which is on priority to deal with the systemic challenge of formulating tariff orders on time. The delay leads to a deferment in the tariff hikes which cascades into inability of discoms to get the desired revenue for the fiscal, thereby inflating the ACSARR gap furthermore. Also, the penetration of distributed generation is only going to increase given the fact that solar is becoming cheaper only and with the advent of battery energy storage technologies now and attaining economic sustainability in near future the woes of discoms shall further worsen as exodus of retail consumers shall continue to exist. Therefore an adaptive privatisation model transcends as need of the hour basis the utilities structure and operation and can vary from licensing, franchisee and a profit-sharing model.

Key Topics Covered:

Context for Privatisation of Distribution Utilities in India Pre-Feasibility Analysis for Existing Discoms going Private – All Regions Filtering out DISCOMs Suitable for Privatisation – All Regions Assessing Financial Feasibility of DISCOMs as per Industry Benchmarks – All Regions Base Line Data Examination for DISCOMs – All Regions Assignment & Handling of Existing PPAs by Licensees to Private Entities – All Regions Examination as per Operation of DISCOMs in Densely Populated Urban Areas Assessment of Political Palatable Rational Tariff Structure for DISCOMs Ranking Key DISCOMs as per Feasibility for Privatisation – All Regions Conclusion & Key Findings

Companies Mentioned

NTPC BHEL Siemens GE Kalpataru Power Transmission Tata Power Adani Power Greenko Sterlite Transmission Sterling Wilson Thermax Limited McKinsey & Company TPDDL BSES For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3esyk.

