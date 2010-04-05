15:40 | 29.05.2020

India Iron Ore Mining Industry Outlook to 2024 – Impact of COVID-19 on Iron Ore Demand – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “India Iron Ore Mining to 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report comprehensively covers Indian reserves of iron ore, historic and forecast trends in the country’s iron ore production and the key active, exploration and development iron ore mines and projects. The report also analyses factors affecting the country’s demand for iron ore and profiles the major iron ore producers. India’s iron ore production is estimated to have risen by 14.2% in 2019, to reach 234.9Mt, owing to the acceleration in mine production for several non-captive mines – especially from merchant miners due to the expiration of leases in March this year. Production in 2020 is expected to decline to 205.7Mt; a delay in mineral auctions in Odisha, coupled with regulatory approvals, will be of major concern for Indian miners. Production over the forecast period is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, to reach 271.2Mt in 2024. This growth can be attributed to the commencement of new projects and the expansion of existing ones, such as the Kumaraswamy mine, the Daitari and Gandhamardhan mines and the Chiria iron ore mine.

Impact of COVID-19

The report analyses impact of coronavirus on India’s iron ore mining industry, with details of reserves, production, consumption trends and forecasts, the competitive landscape and listing of the major active, exploration and development projects. The report also explains the impact of COVID-19 on India’s iron ore demand.

Companies Mentioned

National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. Steel Authority of India Ltd. Tata Steel Ltd. Odisha Mining Corp. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered 1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables 1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary 3 India Iron Ore Mining – Reserves, Production, Consumption, Trade and Demand

3.1 Reserves/Resources by State, Form and Grade 3.2 Historic and Forecast Production 3.3 Iron ore prices 3.4 Active Mines 3.5 Exploration Projects 3.6 Development Projects 3.7 Consumption and Trade 3.8 Demand Drivers

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Mines and Projects by Company 4.2 Mines and Projects by Stage and Province 4.3 Major Producers

5 Fiscal Regime

5.1 The Indian Mining Industry – Governing Bodies 5.2 Laws and Regulations 5.3 Mining Concessions, Rights and Obligations 5.4 Royalty and Taxes

