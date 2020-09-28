|
13:22 | 28.09.2020
India LNG Market Forecast 2019-2020 & 2030: India Generates Double Digit Consumption – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “India Woos Global LNG Trade with a Double-Digit LNG Consumption Growth – Indian LNG Market Forecast 2019 to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report is meant for stakeholders with direct or indirect interests in the natural gas value chain and LNG market in India:
RLNG Terminal Company
Bulk LNG Buyers
LNG Sellers
Gas Marketing Companies
Oil Marketing Companies
Gas Pipeline Companies
Manufacturers
LNG Tank and Infrastructure companies
Government Agencies/Policy Makers
Banks/Investors/Financing Institutions
2.2. Changing Primary Energy Mix in India and contribution of natural gas
2.3. India recognizing the versatility of natural gas: Accessible, Reliable, Affordable and Clean
2.3.1. Government’s focus
2.3.2. Public sector interests
2.3.3. Private sector interests
4.2. Domestic Natural Gas supply trend
4.3. Natural Gas Demand trend: Quantum, Growth and Drivers
4.4. Demand-Supply Balance: What can be learnt from the last 3 year trend?
4.5. LNG Imports trend and shortfall met
5.2. Existing Capacities (and utilization) and expansion plans (and their status)
5.3. New capacities: Proposed, Advanced planning stage, Under-construction, Completed
6.2. Affordability basis cut-off tariffs
8.2. Existing capacities (refineries, fertilizer, power, etc.)
8.3. New and Expansion capacities (refineries, fertilizer, power, etc.)
8.4. Convertible demand from alternate fuels (FO, HSD, LPG, etc.)
13.2. State/Region wise
13.3. Convertible demand based on different fuel types (for industrial and commercial category)
14.2. Case Study of some existing innovative solutions for creating LNG market
14.3. Highlighting possible avenues for LNG market development
14.3.1. LNG as a transport fuel – LNG for M&HCV and Waterways
14.3.2. LNG supply chain avenues: LCNG station, LNG dispensing stations, Hub-n-spoke and linear supply
MGL
GGL
CUGL
Indian Oil
Adani
GAIL
GAIL GAS
PNGRB
MoPNG
MNGL
IMC limited
BPCL
HPCL
Gujarat Gas
GSPC
Petronet LNG
Shell
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nj4t2k
